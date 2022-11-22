Defense | Finland, Sweden and Norway strengthen their defense cooperation

Finland, Norway and Sweden want to improve and strengthen operational planning in their northern regions.

FinlandNorway and Sweden are intensifying their tripartite defense cooperation.

Minister of Defense of Finland Antti Kaikkonen (centre), Minister of Defense of Norway Bjørn Arild Gram and the Swedish Minister of Defense Paul Jonson signed the declaration of intent in Oslo on Tuesday.

“As a result of the changed security situation, cooperation and unity with partner countries will be emphasized”, the Ministry of Defense of Finland states in its announcement about the declaration of intent.

According to the declaration, the joint goal of the defense administrations of the three countries is to strengthen tripartite defense cooperation.

Finland, Sweden and Norway already signed a declaration of intent two years ago in the fall to strengthen defense cooperation. The goal of the new, updated declaration of intent is to improve operational planning of Finland, Norway and Sweden, especially in the northern regions of the countries, and developing the cooperation capability of the defense forces of the countries.

Now the signed declaration of intent supports the broader goals of Nordic defense cooperation (Nordefco) and complements the tripartite cooperation of Denmark, Norway and Sweden as well as the bilateral cooperation of all participating countries, the Finnish Ministry of Defense says in its press release.

The declaration of intent does not include any kind of obligation for military action, the release states.

The activity in question always requires a separate national decision-making process and political decisions. The letter of intent is not a legally binding document.