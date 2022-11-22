Apartments | A woman from Helsinki was trapped in two apartments: “I couldn’t imagine that this would happen to me”

A woman selling a value apartment in Helsinki was unexpectedly trapped in two apartments when the housing market plunged.

“This the situation is absolutely unbearable.”

This is what a woman interviewed by HS says, who is trapped in two apartments in Helsinki. He took out a mortgage for a new apartment before he had sold the old one, because he believed that the old one would sell.

It was the other way around. Now two mortgages and two mortgages have drained him financially and emotionally.

The woman does not appear in the story by name due to the sensitivity of the matter. He has kept his apartment trap a secret even from his relatives.

Woman bought a new apartment in Helsinki near the inner city in the spring and winter. The deals for the approximately 70-square-meter triangle were made in the spring and winter.

The old apartment, an over 80-square-meter triangle in South Helsinki, had its first screening in the spring. The apartment has been for sale since then, i.e. more than half a year.

“Excuse me for cursing, but it’s a hell of a long time,” says the woman.

Read more: Hypo: Housing prices are about to take an extraordinary turn, the last time such a sharp decline was in 1995

Mortgage lender Hypo predicted on Friday that apartment prices in the Helsinki region will fall by three percent next year.

The change is significant, as prices in Finland’s growth centers rose throughout the 2010s. Now people are cautious and the housing market has frozen to the level before the corona crisis.

In Helsinki in particular, we are used to housing prices not falling. The winners of the modern housing market are, for example, first-time home buyers, the losers are, for example, those in a housing trap like the woman interviewed by HS.

When asks the woman to describe the last six months, she almost starts to cry on the other end of the line.

“I could never have imagined that this would happen to me. Never. I’ve spent all my savings on this.”

He says that he saved for years as a long-term plan. The idea was to move to a smaller apartment so that in retirement the mortgage would no longer be a burden.

He counted on it, that the apartment in Etelä Helsinki would sell quickly at the usual market price. That would have meant more than 700,000 euros. The apartment is in an area where price trends have been steadily rising for a long time.

The woman says that she is in a good position as such, having bought her old apartment years ago. In the long run, he will win in his apartment deal – as long as the apartment in South Helsinki is sold at some point.

However, it doesn’t help with the pain at the moment. Even if arguing doesn’t help, the apartment should have been sold before the war of aggression against Russia, the woman says.

“And live in a hotel, for example, until I find a new apartment.”

In the past in months the woman’s expenses have exceeded her income. For example, an additional fee was collected in her old apartment, meaning that the woman paid double the fee for a couple of months.

At the same time, he paid off the plumbing repair loan for the apartment. On top of that came the costs of the new apartment and the interest on the temporary loan for the new apartment, i.e. the bullet loan. The woman says that she took a gig in addition to her day job and had to borrow money from her own mother to survive.

The trap of two apartments can be seen in everyday life as insomnia and hopelessness, the woman says. He has to count his money accurately in order to be able to buy even everyday things, such as shopping for food or underwear.

The little festive moments of everyday life are now the kind that used to be quite ordinary for a woman.

“Yesterday I went for coffee and a bun, which cost 6.10 euros.”

Woman believes that before long the old apartment will be sold, but the final sale price is a question mark. He says that he lowered the selling price a couple of times. He estimates that he will have to lower the original asking price by more than 100,000 euros.

While waiting for deals, the double consideration and loan service costs are eating into his finances.

“I imagined that I would be able to relax for the rest of my life, but now I have a loan,” says the woman.

He says that he will have to take out a new loan to get out of his predicament.

“The positive thing is that I got a loan promise from the bank. After that I slept well again for a week.”