The Defender Rally Series is preparing to face an extraordinary event: its first stop at Baja Morocco, ten-day adventure through the fascinating sand dunes of the North African desert. An event that not only promises to excite, but also represents a significant challenge for the pilot and co-pilot pairs. A speech that obviously also concerns the Defender Rally Series.

Immerse yourself in the iconic world of the desert

To make the experience even more engaging, current pilots will be joined by newcomers to the Defender 90who will have the opportunity to rent specially prepared racing vehicles. Participants will venture out for eight days of driving, with the first three dedicated to Desert Rally Masterclass sessions, followed by five days of real competition.

Desert Rally Masterclass

The Masterclass will be led by a team of Defender Rally Series and Bowler professionals, with experts coming from experience on the Dakar Rally terrain. The first day will be dedicated mainly acclimatization to desert conditionswhere teams will learn the skills needed to safely tackle the dunes. On the second day, teams will practice on highest duneswhile the third day will serve to integrate the skills learnedmaintaining a good pace between the different dunes. The five days of competition will represent a real challenge, with a route that winds through 1,250 km through the rugged landscape of Morocco, particularly the spectacular dunes of Merzouga. The specially prepared fleet of Defender 90s will compete alongside other vehicles and motorcycles.

Technology and safety

The Defender 90s are powered by a petrol engine 300hp Ingenium and an eight-speed ZF automatic transmission, designed to cope with the rigors of rallying. The cars are equipped with structural reinforcements and advanced safety features, including an internal FIA roll cage and a fire-fighting system. In addition, the event will be supported by a professional security team, medical helicopters and state-of-the-art monitoring systems, ensuring maximum safety for all participants.