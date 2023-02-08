Héctor Javier Villarreal became the witness that has generated the biggest scandal so far in the trial of Genaro García Luna in Brooklyn, when speaking on Monday about a subject where the passions of the journalistic union that, at the same time, align or clash with the strategy of the Presidency to disqualify the media and journalists, which magnifies the beating on social networks. villarreal He is also the one who has told the most documented falsehoods in the Courtfar outnumbering the criminals who have testified against former Secretary of Public Safetyused by US prosecutors to obtain a conviction.

Villarreal, who was treasurer in the government of Coahuila of Humberto Moreira, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to launder money and transport illicit money to the United States in federal court in Saint Anthony, Texasin 2014, faces the possibility of being sentenced to 20 years in prison and a fine of 66 million dollars in April, when his trial concludes. In order to save an eventual sentence, he not only agreed to testify in exchange for USA I gave him political asylum but, apparently, he was prepared to commit perjury.

Prosecutors are using all kinds of resources to build a narrative that convinces the jury that garcia moon is guilty of having been linked to Sinaloa cartel. That’s the game he’s playing over there. Here in Mexicounexpectedly helped to feed a perception, inspired by political reasons, prejudices either ignorancewhich uncritically takes the statements made in Brooklyn and turns them into a powerful alternate reality that serves the Presidency to lynch media and journalists. Of course, this is not new.

as pointed out The universal in a front-page editorial in response to the accusation of villarreal that he had received 25 million pesos a month to “wash his image”, the campaign of discredit and the attacks to the mediawith special attention to that newspaper –of which I was editorial director from November 5, 2007 to November 20, 2008-, come from 2018. The carelessness of the prosecutors is surprising when they do not avoid contradictions of their witnesses, nor corroborate their statements. As sample buttons, some also referred to by The universal, in the case of Villarreal:

1.- He said he was with the governor Moreira and with garcia moon in the Security Secretary on September 25, 2008, and gave them a tour of the bunker, an underground facility where he was Mexico platform with state-of-the-art technology. However, the bunker did not exist back then. There was a huge hole dug and some foundations. Until the end of November 2009 it was inaugurated.

2.- He stated that García Luna offered to Moreira Pegasusthe highly efficient anti-kidnapping software and famous for being used by various governments for espionage. The problem is that Pegasus was not born in 2008, it was created in 2010 and put on sale in 2011.

3.- He maintained that on one occasion he arrived by helicopter along with Moreira to the weekend house that he has garcia moon along with his brothers in Morelos, but that house has neither a heliport nor a garden for a helicopter to land. When asked if the house had a pool, he replied that he did not see it, although people who know it remember that the pool is the first thing they see. That is to say, villarreal never went to that house.

4.- He assured that García Luna asked Moreira to mediate with the owner of El Universal, Juan Francisco Ealy Ortiz, to help her “clean up her image.”. The relationship of Moreira With the ex-secretary, as he himself points out in a statement where he refuted the claims of his old collaborator, it was very bad, and at some point they even confronted each other with obscenities.

5.- Villareal said that in exchange for him washing the image, he would pay him 25 million pesos a month. He did not specify when this alleged payment began, but to document that “bribery”, I present an invoice for advertising a campaign to rescue tourism for 11 and a half million pesos in 2009for which, he explained The universal, taxes were paid.

Reality dismantles the testimony of villarreal and their accusations, but as noted above, the current Mexican perception is very powerful when there is a lynching campaign fueled by the Presidency. In the analyzes of social networks, the main impetus for the witness’s lies were accounts associated with the president’s spokesperson and propagandist, Jesus Ramirez Cuevaswhich, as was published in this space on Monday, launched a strategy to discredit journalists who question the solidity of the prosecution’s witnesses and leave reasonable doubt sown.

The trial against García Luna just began and the path it will follow is unknown. In Brooklyn, each of the lawyers is looking for his narrative to be the one that will persuade the jury, which will determine if the former secretary is guilty or innocent. The lawyers do not play for the Mexican stands, which are immersed in the media scandal. There is an important sector that includes people critical of the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, what do you think garcia moon Yes, he is guilty of what he is accused of. Others believe in the presumption of innocence and that it is the jury that determines if you are guilty.

Here, López Obrador politically needs to be condemned to be able to escalate rhetorically or through criminal proceedings, up to former President Felipe Calderón. The president has spared nothing. One of the resources implemented by Ramirez Cuevas, it is the persecution of those who do not support their narrative. The press wages a fight for survival, synthesized in the conclusion of the editorial of The universalwhere he affirms before the onslaught: “They are not going to silence us, they are not going to intimidate us.”

