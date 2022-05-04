IIn the civil trial between actor Johnny Depp (58) and his ex-wife Amber Heard (36), the actress took the stand for the first time on Wednesday (local time). “I’m here because my ex-husband sued me,” Heard said at the start of her testimony when questioned by her attorney. It was “terrible” for her to “experience everything again” here for weeks and to talk about her life with Depp. “This is the most painful and difficult thing I’ve ever been through,” Heard said of the process.

After a dozen days of trial in a court in Fairfax, Virginia, Depp’s team completed its evidence on Tuesday. About two dozen witnesses had their say.

The actress filed for divorce from Depp in 2016 after just 15 months of marriage. She accused the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star of domestic violence. Depp testified on oath that he never hit Heard.

In his civil lawsuit, he alleges that his ex-wife made false statements in a 2018 op-ed about domestic violence published by the Washington Post. This damaged his reputation. Depp is not mentioned by name in the article. He is suing for around 50 million dollars (a good 45 million euros) in damages for defamation, Heard has filed a counterclaim. The process, which began on April 12, is expected to last several weeks.