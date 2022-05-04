Football Real Madrid rose incredibly in the final minute from behind two goals to the playoffs and the Champions League final

Rodrygo’s two goals in two minutes at the last minute reversed the course of the match.

Real Madrid made an incredible rise in the final minute of the second quarter-finals of the Champions League from a two-goal chase to a rematch.

The match was already well under way towards the end in City’s 1-0 lead, and at the same time City was advancing with two goals in the final. But then Real Madrid rose from the edge of the grave, up from the surface of the field as a white giant.

Exchanger Rodrygo scored a 1 – 1 lead in the last minute Karim Benzeman from the feed.

A minute later, Rodrygo scored a 2-1 lead and tied the match. The match took a completely incomprehensible turn. Before Rodrygo’s goals, Real had shot the hut behind the hud.

Real’s rise was sealed in a follow-up match to Karim Benzeman’s penalty shootout, which took the Madriders to the final against Liverpool.

Real Madrid set off on Wednesday in the second semi – finals of the Champions League to chase a leveling goal against Manchester City while breaking the embarrassing magic of his club history.

Prior to Wednesday’s City match, Real Madrid had never previously risen to victory in a pair of Champions League semi-finals or a predecessor to the European Cup semi-finals after losing the first round. It had been tried eight times in its history. The ninth time broke the magical series.

City left one goal ahead of Madrid in the second semi-final after a 4-3 home win last week. It was an obvious ambition of Real to use their ability at attacking on the flanks.

Real Madrid didn’t take long to create the first good finish. In the fourth minute Karim Benzema got a good pass from the right flank, but the ball went wide. However, the shot went wide.

A few minutes later, emotions erupted as Aymeric Laporte seemed to snap Luka Modrićia face and then fell to the surface of the grass. The referee rewarded both Laporte and Modrić with warnings.

Benzema got a second pass into the penalty area Federico Valverdeltaand again this time the finishing attempt didn’t hit between the paint trees.

And the third good place for Real came Vinic for June, but that too, the company headed over. In any case, the three finishers in the first eighteen minutes were some sort of warning to City. All of Real’s goal-scoring attempts headed past the goal.

City took the lead 20 minutes into the game, making the score 0 – 1 after some elegant movement down the middle. Bernardo Silva got to shoot towards the front corner Kevin De Bruynen after feeding. Thibaut Courtois rejected the shot. A couple of minutes later Gabriel Jesus shot a little past the goal.

About the match the right side of the city was also expected Kyle Walker and a duel between Vinícius Júnior, a striker who enjoys Real’s left lane. Walker was, so to speak, parsed into the whole match.

“I don’t usually want to take risks, but at this point I can take risks,” City’s head coach Pep Guardiola said before the match, referring to Kyle Walker, whose playing condition was unclear during the match following an ankle injury.

The final third of the opening period saw the duo’s first decent clash as Walker knocked down Vinícius Júnior from behind. And a few minutes later, Walker slid the ball off the feet of the Brazilian striker.

During the first ten minutes of the second period, Vinícius Júnior had two near misses. All of Real’s first eight paint attempts headed past the finish line.

Twenty minutes before the end of the game, Walker collided with Vinícius Júnior, leaving Walker in pain. His game ended there.

With 73 minutes played, City had a fantastic opportunity to reply but his shot flew harmlessly into the side-netting of the goal. With two passes, City burst into Real’s defense from the center line, and Riyad Mahrez shot the match with the opening goal to lead City’s two goals in the match pair.

The actual in the last minute Rodrygo brought Real to the level, and it wasn’t enough for the super substitute, who came in the 68th minute Toni Kroosin to replace the field. A minute later, he scored a leading goal that took the match to a rematch.

Dani Carvajal sent a goal kick to the goalie that bounced Marco Asension to reach Rodrygo. Rodrygo knocked the ball home and the stadium exploded.

In the third minute of the sequel Ruben Dias violated a penalty in the penalty area and was awarded a penalty.

Benzema misunderstood the goalkeeper Ederson and certainly finished the 3-1 lead. That goal remained the winning goal for the match pair.

With that paint Benzema on your side Cristiano Ronaldon a record of ten goals in one season of the Champions League playoffs.