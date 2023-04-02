Deep Sea Tombs | A fish swimming in the world’s deepest waters was caught on camera

In the Izu-Ogasawara grave in the Pacific Ocean, a species of fish was found that swims even deeper than the deep-sea fish previously found in the Mariana grave.

In the Pacific Ocean The deepest fish ever found has been recorded on a camera dropped into the Izu-Ogasawara deep-sea grave. A sucker fish belonging to the genus Pseudoliparis was photographed at a depth of 8,336 meters.

A fish could not swim much deeper than that, says Britannian for the BBC Professor at the University of Western Australia, founder of the Minderoo-UWA Deep Sea Research Centre Alan Jamieson.

“If this record is broken, it would only be broken by just a little bit, maybe by a few meters,” says Jamieson.

Prior the record was from the Mariana Trench at a depth of 8,178 meters. According to Jamieson, the water in the Izu-Ogasawara Trench is warmer than the Mariana Trench, which is why fish can swim a little deeper there.

“We predicted that the deepest swimming fish would be there and we predicted that it would be a suction fish,” said Jamieson.

Jamieson already estimated ten years ago that fish will probably be detected from a depth of 8,200 to 8,400 meters.

World there are more than 300 different species of suction fish in the waters. Some of them also live in shallow water bodies such as river estuaries, i.e. river mouth areas.

However, suckers with jelly-like bodies have also adapted to the waters of the deep and cold Arctic and Antarctic regions. The water pressure at a depth of eight kilometers is 800 times higher than at sea level.

We are constantly learning more about very deep waters and the species that live there, says Jamieson.