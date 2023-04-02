close Jens Kiffmeier

Russia continues its attacks on Ukrainian cities. A five-month-old baby is said to have been killed in Avdiivka. The news ticker on the Ukraine war.

weapons shipments from the west: While the first western main battle tanks have arrived in Ukraine, the USA sees an early delivery of ATACMS systems as pointless.

anniversary of Bucha: Volodymyr Zelenskyj remembers the victims and accuses Russia under Vladimir Putin of losing touch with reality

This News ticker on the military situation in Ukraine war is continuously updated.

Update from April 2, 8:27 am: The call by former high-ranking SPD politicians and trade unionists for peace negotiations in the Ukraine war caused great horror in the Ukrainian ambassador Oleksii Makeiev. “This peace appeal is not an April Fool’s joke. This is sheer cynicism towards the numerous victims of the Russian aggression,” the diplomat raged, according to the news agency dpa. He has only one goal: “To cover up the crimes of Russia and, accordingly, the responsibility of the Russian regime.” The appeal, entitled “Create peace!” former head of the German Trade Union Confederation (DGB), Reiner Hoffmann, and the ex-SPD member of the Bundestag Michael Müller.

Update from April 2, 06:32: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj has called for a reform of the UN Security Council. Russia had previously chaired the body. Only the day before, the Russian artillery killed a five-month-old child and now it is taking on a leading role at the United Nations, Zelenskyj criticized in his daily video address on Saturday evening. “There is hardly anything imaginable that better demonstrates the complete bankruptcy of such institutions,” said the 45-year-old.

The presidency of the Security Council rotates monthly in alphabetical order, with the five permanent and the ten non-permanent members taking their turn. Russia last held the presidency in February 2022 – when it invaded Ukraine.

War in Ukraine: religious leader Pavlo is under house arrest

Update from April 1, 10:50 p.m.: “I have it, I say and I will say it: I condemn all attacks on our state, and what Russia and (President Vladimir) Putin have done is unjustifiable,” said the spiritual leader of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, Metropolitan Pavlo in a video published in Ukrainian media. This is reported by the French news agency AFP. The cleric had been summoned for questioning on allegations of incitement to religious hatred. After a raid on Pavlo, dozens of believers protested in front of the famous Kiev Pechersk Lavra on Saturday (April 1). A court is said to have put him under house arrest with an ankle bracelet for the time being.

Kiev: Believers protest after the raid on the monastery head Pavlo in front of the monastery complex of the Kiev Pechersk Lavra. © Roman Hrytsyna/dpa

Pavlo is suspected of “justifying and denying the aggression of the Russian army against Ukraine and glorifying its members,” Ukraine’s internal intelligence service (SBU) said, according to AFP. The Metropolitan’s hearing is scheduled to take place on Monday (April 3). The Ukrainian Orthodox Church was dependent on the Moscow Patriarchate for a long time until it officially seceded in May last year due to the Russian war of aggression, AFP writes.

Zelenskyj presents several black lists: Ukraine issues further sanctions

Update from April 1st, 8:10 p.m.: Ukraine has imposed further sanctions against individuals and companies from Russia, but also against a company on Russian-occupied Ukrainian territory. On Saturday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi published a decree on several blacklists of hundreds of companies, organizations and individuals who are said to have supported Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine. In most cases, the sanctions apply for a period of ten years.

By decree, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has published several black lists of hundreds of companies, organizations and individuals who are said to have supported Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine. © -/Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/AP/dpa/Archive

The directors of armaments factories and military research institutions are particularly affected. This sector is also particularly affected by companies. However, sanctions are also being imposed on the Russian Ministry of Finance and the Federation Council, the upper house of the Russian parliament. In addition, it also hits the Iranian Revolutionary Guards. Iran is suspected of supplying so-called kamikaze drones to Russia for its airstrikes against Ukraine. The punitive measures are primarily considered to be symbolic, since most of those affected do not have any property in Ukraine.

Ukraine War: Ukraine orders new equipment from Poland

Update from April 1st, 6:20 p.m.: Ukraine orders 100 new KTO Rosomak wheeled infantry fighting vehicles in Poland. According to the PAP news agency, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said this during a visit to the manufacturing company Rosomak in Siemianowice Slaskie in Upper Silesia. According to the liberal-conservative politician, he personally received the order from the Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Schmyhal.

The Polish wheeled infantry fighting vehicle KTO Rosomak. (archive image) © Imago/Eastnews

The model is a Polish licensed version based on the Finnish multipurpose military vehicle Patria AMV. The order will be financed with EU money, which Poland will receive, and US money, which Ukraine will receive, it said. “A powerful armaments industry is growing here in Silesia,” said Morawiecki. The armored personnel carrier has four-wheel drive and weighs around 22 tons. It offers space for the driver, commander and gunner as well as eight infantry soldiers. Armament includes a 30mm autocannon.

War in Ukraine: Kiev accuses Ukrainian abbot of close ties to Russia

Update from April 1, 2023, 5 p.m.: According to consistent media reports, Ukrainian security authorities have targeted an important church leader in Ukraine. Both Western media, such as the British BBC, and the Russian state news agency Tass confirm that the Kiev clergyman Metropolitan Pavlo is currently being questioned about allegations that the abbot is said to have stirred up “religious hatred” in several cases. As the BBC reports, in addition to a survey, there was also a search of the apartment.

Specifically, the abbot of the famous cave monastery in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev, one of the most important clergymen of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church to date, is accused of repeatedly hurting the religious feelings of people in Ukraine in his sermons. In addition, on several occasions he justified or denied actions by the Russian war of aggression and incited hatred towards the competing independent Orthodox Church of Ukraine. According to the news site Ukrainska Pravda the public prosecutor’s office is demanding that the clergyman be placed under house arrest.

Once again, the Ukrainian Abbot Metropolitan Pavlo has been accused of having close ties to Russia. Now security forces are investigating against him. (archive photo) © Genya Savilov/AFP

Ukrainian reports – Infant killed in Russian attack on Avdiivka

Update from April 1, 2023, 12:19 p.m.: Russian forces have apparently killed civilians in Ukraine. According to a report by Kyiv Independent. According to the report, civilians have been attacked in eight different regions in the past 24 hours. Among them is a five-month-old baby in Avdiivka. Five people died in total and ten others were injured. The report referred to information from Ukrainian authorities.

⚡️Russia attacks civilians in 8 Ukrainian regions, kills 5-month-old baby in Avdiivka. Russian forces attacked 8 regions across Ukraine over the past 24 hours, killing 5 people and wounding 10, according to local authorities’ reports on April 1. 📷Pavlo Kyrykenko/Telegram pic.twitter.com/tXzwQj9F7y — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) April 1, 2023

Report from April 1, 7:53 a.m.: KIEV/Washington – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy does not tire of emphasizing that his country can still win the war against Russia this year and oust Putin’s troops from the occupied territories. Western military experts consider this goal to be quite unlikely, but still rate Russia’s military action as a “failure” on many levels.

For example, US General Mark Milley said in an interview with the specialist portal Defense Onethat Russia with its war aims in the past 13 months would not only fail strategically and operationally, but also tactically. He justified this with the current knowledge that a number of Russian forces are dying in Ukraine precisely because of the poor training of Russian soldiers and Russia’s infantry wave tactics. Milley had previously put this development on record in the US Parliamentary Military Committee.

Resistance against Russia in the Ukraine war: Western main battle tanks arrived in Ukraine

Nevertheless, the Russian fighters are still in the majority in the occupied parts of Ukraine, Milley stressed Defense One. This makes the reconquest of the territories in the separatist areas of Donetsk and Luhansk and on the Crimean Peninsula, which has been annexed since 2014, a “very, very difficult military task”. In terms of numbers, Milley says that “a few hundred thousand” Russian forces are now stationed in the occupied areas of Ukraine. Asked about an end to the war later this year, Milley said, “I don’t think it’s likely to be anytime soon this year.”

When asked whether the United States would soon deliver short-range ballistic missiles of the ATACMS type to Ukraine, the military general explained that the stocks in the United States would not be sufficient. In addition, Ukraine overestimated the effect of weapon type in its defense strategy. The rocket launchers in the Guided MLRS category, which are currently in use primarily in the form of the American HIMARS system, have a slightly shorter range, but also six shots instead of just one. The greater range, in turn, could be achieved with combat drones, some of which Britain could possibly supply to Ukraine. The first western main battle tanks have now also arrived in Ukraine.

Ukraine war: Selenskyj speaks of a loss of reality in Russia under Putin

At the same time, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy sees the planned stationing of tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus as a sign that Russian ruler Vladimir Putin has lost his “sense of reality”. Even the meeting with China’s President Xi Jinping would obviously not have changed anything for Zelenskyj, said Kiev’s head of state on Friday, according to a report by the German Press Agency during a visit to Bucha.

A year ago, during the Russian occupation, there was a massacre among the civilian population in the Kiev suburb of Bucha, in which many people lost their lives. Russia denies all allegations. On the anniversary of the alleged war crime, Zelenskyj commemorated the victims with his visit. “Russian evil will succumb,” Zelenskyy said, announcing: “We will win, that’s for sure.” (saka with AFP/dpa)

