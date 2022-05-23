The institutional earthquake end of March, with the change of Jose Maria Duran by Mao Ye in the executive leadership. The revolution ten days ago, with the departures of Vicente Moreno and Francisco Joaquin Perez Rufete, coach and sports director. And now one deep renewal in the template. Finished the League, in a discreet fourteenth position and only four points from relegation, Espanyol undertakes the next and necessary step towards a new stage. Step from consolidation to greater challenges. At least, that is the claim.

Summer will be long. And moved, if so many run movements as they have in mind from the club. Practically thirty, a record figurestarting with the traineran indispensable piece to make decisions in many cases. Diego Martínez is the desired one, the priority, but it is far from being tied until today. The intention in Espanyol was that the end of the month, even this week, with the panorama clarified. And not only on the bench, but also with many of the players who are ending their contracts. In command, the current sports director, Domingo Catoira.

emblematic cases such as Diego Lopez, David Lopez and Oscar Melendo they cannot be delayed, in any of the senses, just as it will be with Dídac Vilà, Fran Mérida and Oier Olazabal. Much more evident is the outcome with those on loan, who will return to their clubs of origin: yangel herrera (Manchester City), Loren Moron (Bethys), Manu Morlanes (Villarreal) and a Tony Vilhena that he would only have the option to continue if the Russian invasion of Ukraine ended up definitively invalidating his contract with Krasnodar.

In the next ranking of possible movements are footballers with a contract, but whose performance offers doubtsso an accommodation could be sought for them or an economic offer accepted for them, such as Alex Vidal (signed until 2023), Adrian Embarba, Nany Dimata either Miguelon Llambrich (all of them, linked until 2024).

Luis Blanco, the interim coach for the last two days, and Diego López.

Little to do with the bulk of players that are in the showcase of possible transfersbut not because they are not going to be counted on, but on the contrary: either their sale would reactivate the market, as is the situation of a Thomas Raul that will surely appear in endless pools this summer, or they end their contract in a year and it would be illogical to give them away in 2023 instead of getting a good return now. The latter is the case of Adrian Pedrosawhose renewal has been stalled for months, and may become that of Sergio Darderalthough the midfielder does seem more prone to understanding with the club.

Obviously, they will also cover all these market movements to which signings. Two have closed Espanyol in the absence of officiality: Joselu Matotop scorer for Alavés, and brian olive, left-back for Mallorca. Both were free, so there are no transfers, although there are the usual bonuses. There will be more additions, this has only just begun.

And in the last folder on the market, but not for that reason the least important, are the players returning from their respective loans. An interesting melon to open. Matias Vargas He has completed a remarkable campaign at Turkish club Demirspor, although he is closer to being transferred than to enjoying a second chance at the RCDE Stadium. From more to less he has gone Victor Gomez in Malaga, where Alvaro Vadillo He has taken advantage of his minutes, although not enough to earn a place in the First Division. And hopeful is being the course of a Pol Lozano indisputable in Girona. Canterano just like someone who can climb this summer.

Espanyol, as a group, in the last training session of the season.

A coming at Espanyol summer of metamorphosis, depending on whose real depth he will be able to make the leap to which he aspires next season. But nothing will be complete without one last movement, which obeys a mental state: competitiveness. Only by bringing out the best version of each footballer, something that has not happened in this return to the 2021-22 League, will the club be able to reach greater heights. Let Espanyol 2022-23 begin.