Everything you need to know about PlayStation Plus now that the service is relaunched and will see the inauguration of a three-story facility.

PlayStation Plus is about to receive a new version that will profoundly change its features and functionalities. With subscriptions in (albeit slight) decline, this change of course comes quite providentially for the Sony service. In this quick article, we try to answer the main questions gamers might have about the new PS Plus.

How much does PlayStation Plus cost –

The new PlayStation Plus will be divided, unlike the original, into three different plans – called Essential, Extra and Premium – with three different costs (from € 8.99 to € 16.99) and three different offers. The subscription is available on PS4 and PS5, and includes a total of over 700 games since launch.

Here is how the offer is modulated in terms of price and content:

PlayStation Plus Essential

two downloadable games per month

exclusive discounts

cloud storage for saves

online multiplayer

€ 8.99 per month24.99 euros per quarter, 59.99 euros per year

PlayStation Plus Extra

all the benefits of Essential

a catalog of up to 400 games for PS4 and PS5, including blockbusters from PlayStation Studios and third-party partners. These games will need to be downloaded

13.99 euros per month39.99 euros per quarter, 99.99 euros per year

PlayStation Plus Premium

all the benefits of Essential and Extra

up to 340 additional games, including: streaming PS3 games + a catalog of beloved classics both streaming and downloading from the first PlayStation, PS2 and PSP

game in streaming for the titles included in Extra and Premium in the markets where PS Now is available (including Italy). Streaming is available on PS4, PS5 and even PC. Officially, the required connection is a minimum of 5 mbps

limited time trials of new games

16.99 per month49.99 euros per quarter, 119.99 euros per year

Some clarifications: 1) subscribers to the old PlayStation Plus will automatically switch to the Essential plan, which in fact replaces the previous version of the service; 2) PlayStation Now subscribers will automatically switch to the Premium plan, which takes the place of the streaming platform (which will be “switched off” with the previous brand); 3) you may happen to hear about a Deluxe plan: this is none other than the Premium tier for countries that are not covered by cloud gaming (Italy is covered, so Deluxe will not concern us); 4) Essential has no price increases over the previous version of PS Plus.

How to subscribe to PS Plus –

The new PlayStation Plus is released on May 24 in Asia, June 2 in Japan, June 13 in North and South America, and finally in Europe, Australia and New Zealand. on June 23 (one day after the originally communicated date). Italian players will therefore be able to subscribe to this re-edition of the service in exactly one month on PlayStation Storewhere all three plans will be available.

The PlayStation Store provides for the recharge of a virtual wallet to be able to make purchases, which can be done by connecting the following payment methods to your account: American Express, Visa, Mastercard, Diners, Discover, PayPal, Paysafecard. If you do not have these credit / debit cards or payment systems, you can buy the so-called PlayStation Store gift cards in the main physical stores and chains or price online stores such as Amazon and similar, available in various denominations from 10 to 100 euros. The PlayStation Plus gift cards available at this time are only valid for the Essential plan and it is unclear if more will be marketed for the two remaining plans.

Free games on PlayStation Plus –

Sony’s idea is that PlayStation Plus Extra includes up to 400 “free” games between PS4 and PS5, and PlayStation Plus Premium has up to 700. Premium’s 700 games will cover virtually all platforms in PlayStation history apart from PS Vita. , namely: PS1, PS2, PS3, PS4, PS5 and PSP. Here’s how the games will be distributed across the different floors.

PlayStation Plus Extra

PlayStation Studios

Alienation | Housemarque, PS4

Bloodborne | FromSoftware, PS4

Concrete Genie | Pixelopus, PS4

Days Gone | Bend Studio, PS4

Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition | Housemarque, PS4

Death Stranding and Death Stranding Director’s Cut | Kojima Productions, PS4 / PS5

Demon’s Souls | Bluepoint Games, PS5

Destruction AllStars | Lucid Games, PS5

Everybody’s Golf | Japan Studio, PS4

Ghost Of Tsushima Director’s Cut | Sucker Punch, PS4 / PS5

God of War | Santa Monica Studio, PS4

Gravity Rush 2 | Japan Studio, PS4

Gravity Rush Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

Horizon Zero Dawn | Guerrilla Games, PS4

Infamous First Light | Sucker Punch, PS4

Infamous Second Son | Sucker Punch, PS4

Knack | Japan Studio, PS4

LittleBigPlanet 3 | Sumo Digital, PS4

LocoRoco Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

LocoRoco 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

Marvel’s Spider-Man | Insomniac Games, PS4

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales | Insomniac Games, PS4 / PS5

Matterfall | Housemarque, PS4

MediEvil | Other Ocean, PS4

Patapon Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

Patapon 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

Resogun | Housemarque, PS4

Returnal | Housemarque, PS5

Shadow of the Colossus | Japan Studio, PS4

Tearaway Unfolded | Media Molecule, PS4

The Last Guardian | Japan Studio, PS4

The Last of Us Remastered | Naughty Dog, PS4

The Last of Us: Left Behind | Naughty Dog, PS4

Until Dawn | Supermassive Games, PS4

Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection | Naughty Dog, PS4

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End | Naughty Dog, PS4

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy | Naughty Dog, PS4

WipEout Omega Collection | Clever Beans & Creative Vault Studios, PS4

Third Party

Ashen | Annapurna Interactive PS4

PS4 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla | Ubisoft, PS4 / PS5

Celeste | Maddy Makes Games, PS4

Cities: Skylines | Paradox Interactive, PS4

Control: Ultimate Edition | 505 Games, PS4 / PS5

Dead Cells | Motion Twin, PS4

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition | Square Enix Co. LTD, PS4

Hollow Knight | Team Cherry, PS4

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy | Square Enix Co. LTD., PS4 / PS5

Mortal Kombat 11 | WB Games, PS4 / PS5

Narutoshippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4

NBA 2K22 | 2K Games, PS4 / PS5

Outer Wilds | Annapurna Interactive, PS4

Red Dead Redemption 2 | Rockstar Games, PS4

Resident Evil | Capcom Co., Ltd, PS4

Soulcalibur VI | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4

The Artful Escape | Annapurna Interactive, PS4 / PS5

The Crew 2 | Ubisoft, PS4

Remaster

Ape Escape 2 | Japan Studio, PS4

Arc The Lad: Twilight of the Spirits | Japan Studio, PS4

Baja: Edge of Control HD | THQ Nordic, PS4

Bioshock Remastered | 2K Games, PS4

Borderlands The Handsome Collection | 2K Games, PS4

Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition | Gearbox Publishing, PS4

Dark Cloud | Japan Studio, PS4

Dark Cloud 2 | Japan Studio, PS4

FantaVision | SIE, PS4

Hot Shots Tennis | Japan Studio, PS4

Jak II | Naughty Dog, PS4

Jak 3 | Naughty Dog, PS4

| Jak X: Combat Racing | Naughty Dog, PS4

Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy | Naughty Dog, PS4

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning | THQ Nordic, PS4

Lego Harry Potter Collection | WB Games, PS4

Rogue Galaxy | Japan Studio, PS4

Siren | Japan Studio, PS4

Wild Arms 3 | SIE, PS4

PlayStation Plus Premium

PlayStation Plus Premium features all previous games – the two monthly games offered by Essential and all those available on Extra – plus classic games for PS1, PS2, PS3 and PSP. This tier will also offer Time Trials, which can be played for up to two hours after installation and will allow you to transfer saves to full titles, and the games included in the Ubisoft Classics plan, with 27 titles at launch and 50 by 2022. .

PS1 and PSP

Ape Escape | Japan Studio, Playstation

Hot Shots Golf | Japan Studio, Playstation

IQ Intelligent Qube | Japan Studio, PlayStation

Jumping Flash! | Japan Studio, PlayStation

Mr. Driller | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PlayStation

Siphon Filter | Bend Studio, PlayStation

Super Stardust Portable | Housemarque, PSP

Tekken 2 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PlayStation

Worms World Party | Team 17, PlayStation

Worms Armageddon | Team17, PlayStation

PS3

Asura’s Wrath | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 | Konami, PS3

Crash Commando | Creative Vault Studios, PS3

Devil May Cry HD Collection | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3

Demon’s Souls | From Software, PS3

echochrome | Japan Studio, PS3

Enslaved: Odyssey to the West | Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc., PS3

FEAR | WB Games, PS3

Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds | Japan Studio, PS3

Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational | Japan Studio, PS3

Ico | Japan Studio, PS3

Infamous | Sucker Punch, PS3

Infamous 2 | Sucker Punch, PS3

Infamous: Festival of Blood | Sucker Punch, PS3

LocoRoco Cocoreccho! | Japan Studio, PS3

Lost Planet 2 | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3

MotorStorm Apocalypse | Evolution Studios, PS3

MotorStorm RC | Evolution Studios, PS3

Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2 | Koei Tecmo, PS3

Puppeteer | Japan Studio, PS3

rain | Japan Studio, PS3

Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare | Rockstar Games, PS3

Ratchet & Clank: Quest For Booty | Insomniac Games, PS3

Ratchet & Clank: A Crack in Time | Insomniac Games, PS3

Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus | Insomniac Games, PS3

Resistance 3 | Insomniac Games, PS3

Super Stardust HD | Housemarque, PS3

Tokyo Jungle | Japan Studio, PS3

When Vikings Attack | Clever Beans, PS3

Limited time trials

Cyberpunk 2077 | CD Projekt, PS5

Farming Simulator 22 | Giants Software GmBH, PS4 / PS5

Horizon Forbidden West | Guerrilla Games, PS4 / PS5

Tiny Tina’s Wonderland | 2K Games, PS4 / PS5

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection | Naughty Dog, PS5

WWE 2K22 | 2K Games, PS4 / PS5

Ubisoft Classics

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

For Honor

The Crew 2

Child of Light

Eagle Flight

Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon

Far Cry 3 Remaster

Far Cry 4

Legendary Fishing

Risk: Urban Assault

South Park: The Fractured but Whole

South Park: The Stick of Truth

Space Junkies

Star Trek: Bridge Crew

Starlink: Battle for Atlas

STEEP

The Crew

The Division

Trackmania Turbo

Transference

Trials Fusion

Trials of the Blood Dragon Game

Trials Rising

Valiant Hearts: The Great War

Watch Dogs

Werewolves Within

ZOMBIES

Some clarifications regarding this list: 1) PS3 games are only available in streaming, as was previously the case on PS Now; 2) some titles will show improved frame rates and higher quality resolution than their original launch versions. For select PlayStation and PSP classic games, members will also have a new user interface with menus that allow them to save the game at any time, or even rewind in the game; 3) some classic games will also introduce Trophies for the first time: only Siphon Filter has been confirmed for now.