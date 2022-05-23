Everything you need to know about PlayStation Plus now that the service is relaunched and will see the inauguration of a three-story facility.
PlayStation Plus is about to receive a new version that will profoundly change its features and functionalities. With subscriptions in (albeit slight) decline, this change of course comes quite providentially for the Sony service. In this quick article, we try to answer the main questions gamers might have about the new PS Plus.
The new PlayStation Plus will be divided, unlike the original, into three different plans – called Essential, Extra and Premium – with three different costs (from € 8.99 to € 16.99) and three different offers. The subscription is available on PS4 and PS5, and includes a total of over 700 games since launch.
Here is how the offer is modulated in terms of price and content:
PlayStation Plus Essential
- two downloadable games per month
- exclusive discounts
- cloud storage for saves
- online multiplayer
- € 8.99 per month24.99 euros per quarter, 59.99 euros per year
PlayStation Plus Extra
- all the benefits of Essential
- a catalog of up to 400 games for PS4 and PS5, including blockbusters from PlayStation Studios and third-party partners. These games will need to be downloaded
- 13.99 euros per month39.99 euros per quarter, 99.99 euros per year
PlayStation Plus Premium
- all the benefits of Essential and Extra
- up to 340 additional games, including: streaming PS3 games + a catalog of beloved classics both streaming and downloading from the first PlayStation, PS2 and PSP
- game in streaming for the titles included in Extra and Premium in the markets where PS Now is available (including Italy). Streaming is available on PS4, PS5 and even PC. Officially, the required connection is a minimum of 5 mbps
- limited time trials of new games
- 16.99 per month49.99 euros per quarter, 119.99 euros per year
Some clarifications: 1) subscribers to the old PlayStation Plus will automatically switch to the Essential plan, which in fact replaces the previous version of the service; 2) PlayStation Now subscribers will automatically switch to the Premium plan, which takes the place of the streaming platform (which will be “switched off” with the previous brand); 3) you may happen to hear about a Deluxe plan: this is none other than the Premium tier for countries that are not covered by cloud gaming (Italy is covered, so Deluxe will not concern us); 4) Essential has no price increases over the previous version of PS Plus.
The new PlayStation Plus is released on May 24 in Asia, June 2 in Japan, June 13 in North and South America, and finally in Europe, Australia and New Zealand. on June 23 (one day after the originally communicated date). Italian players will therefore be able to subscribe to this re-edition of the service in exactly one month on PlayStation Storewhere all three plans will be available.
The PlayStation Store provides for the recharge of a virtual wallet to be able to make purchases, which can be done by connecting the following payment methods to your account: American Express, Visa, Mastercard, Diners, Discover, PayPal, Paysafecard. If you do not have these credit / debit cards or payment systems, you can buy the so-called PlayStation Store gift cards in the main physical stores and chains or price online stores such as Amazon and similar, available in various denominations from 10 to 100 euros. The PlayStation Plus gift cards available at this time are only valid for the Essential plan and it is unclear if more will be marketed for the two remaining plans.
Sony’s idea is that PlayStation Plus Extra includes up to 400 “free” games between PS4 and PS5, and PlayStation Plus Premium has up to 700. Premium’s 700 games will cover virtually all platforms in PlayStation history apart from PS Vita. , namely: PS1, PS2, PS3, PS4, PS5 and PSP. Here’s how the games will be distributed across the different floors.
PlayStation Plus Extra
PlayStation Studios
- Alienation | Housemarque, PS4
- Bloodborne | FromSoftware, PS4
- Concrete Genie | Pixelopus, PS4
- Days Gone | Bend Studio, PS4
- Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition | Housemarque, PS4
- Death Stranding and Death Stranding Director’s Cut | Kojima Productions, PS4 / PS5
- Demon’s Souls | Bluepoint Games, PS5
- Destruction AllStars | Lucid Games, PS5
- Everybody’s Golf | Japan Studio, PS4
- Ghost Of Tsushima Director’s Cut | Sucker Punch, PS4 / PS5
- God of War | Santa Monica Studio, PS4
- Gravity Rush 2 | Japan Studio, PS4
- Gravity Rush Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
- Horizon Zero Dawn | Guerrilla Games, PS4
- Infamous First Light | Sucker Punch, PS4
- Infamous Second Son | Sucker Punch, PS4
- Knack | Japan Studio, PS4
- LittleBigPlanet 3 | Sumo Digital, PS4
- LocoRoco Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
- LocoRoco 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
- Marvel’s Spider-Man | Insomniac Games, PS4
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales | Insomniac Games, PS4 / PS5
- Matterfall |Housemarque, PS4
- MediEvil | Other Ocean, PS4
- Patapon Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
- Patapon 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
- Resogun | Housemarque, PS4
- Returnal | Housemarque, PS5
- Shadow of the Colossus | Japan Studio, PS4
- Tearaway Unfolded |Media Molecule, PS4
- The Last Guardian | Japan Studio, PS4
- The Last of Us Remastered | Naughty Dog, PS4
- The Last of Us: Left Behind | Naughty Dog, PS4
- Until Dawn | Supermassive Games, PS4
- Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection |Naughty Dog, PS4
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End | Naughty Dog, PS4
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy | Naughty Dog, PS4
- WipEout Omega Collection | Clever Beans & Creative Vault Studios, PS4
Third Party
- Ashen | Annapurna InteractivePS4
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla | Ubisoft, PS4 / PS5
- Celeste | Maddy Makes Games, PS4
- Cities: Skylines | Paradox Interactive, PS4
- Control: Ultimate Edition | 505 Games, PS4 / PS5
- Dead Cells | Motion Twin, PS4
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition | Square Enix Co. LTD, PS4
- Hollow Knight | Team Cherry, PS4
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy | Square Enix Co. LTD., PS4 / PS5
- Mortal Kombat 11 | WB Games, PS4 / PS5
- Narutoshippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4
- NBA 2K22 | 2K Games, PS4 / PS5
- Outer Wilds | Annapurna Interactive, PS4
- Red Dead Redemption 2 | Rockstar Games, PS4
- Resident Evil | Capcom Co., Ltd, PS4
- Soulcalibur VI | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4
- The Artful Escape | Annapurna Interactive, PS4 / PS5
- The Crew 2 | Ubisoft, PS4
Remaster
- Ape Escape 2 | Japan Studio, PS4
- Arc The Lad: Twilight of the Spirits | Japan Studio, PS4
- Baja: Edge of Control HD | THQ Nordic, PS4
- Bioshock Remastered | 2K Games, PS4
- Borderlands The Handsome Collection | 2K Games, PS4
- Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition | Gearbox Publishing, PS4
- Dark Cloud | Japan Studio, PS4
- Dark Cloud 2 | Japan Studio, PS4
- FantaVision | SIE, PS4
- Hot Shots Tennis | Japan Studio, PS4
- Jak II | Naughty Dog, PS4
- Jak 3| Naughty Dog, PS4
- Jak X: Combat Racing | Naughty Dog, PS4
- Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy | Naughty Dog, PS4
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning | THQ Nordic, PS4
- Lego Harry Potter Collection | WB Games, PS4
- Rogue Galaxy | Japan Studio, PS4
- Siren | Japan Studio, PS4
- Wild Arms 3 | SIE, PS4
PlayStation Plus Premium
PlayStation Plus Premium features all previous games – the two monthly games offered by Essential and all those available on Extra – plus classic games for PS1, PS2, PS3 and PSP. This tier will also offer Time Trials, which can be played for up to two hours after installation and will allow you to transfer saves to full titles, and the games included in the Ubisoft Classics plan, with 27 titles at launch and 50 by 2022. .
PS1 and PSP
- Ape Escape | Japan Studio, Playstation
- Hot Shots Golf | Japan Studio, Playstation
- IQ Intelligent Qube | Japan Studio, PlayStation
- Jumping Flash! | Japan Studio, PlayStation
- Mr. Driller | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PlayStation
- Siphon Filter | Bend Studio, PlayStation
- Super Stardust Portable | Housemarque, PSP
- Tekken 2 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PlayStation
- Worms World Party | Team 17, PlayStation
- Worms Armageddon | Team17, PlayStation
PS3
- Asura’s Wrath | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 | Konami, PS3
- Crash Commando | Creative Vault Studios, PS3
- Devil May Cry HD Collection | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3
- Demon’s Souls | From Software, PS3
- echochrome | Japan Studio, PS3
- Enslaved: Odyssey to the West | Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc., PS3
- FEAR | WB Games, PS3
- Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds | Japan Studio, PS3
- Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational | Japan Studio, PS3
- Ico | Japan Studio, PS3
- Infamous | Sucker Punch, PS3
- Infamous 2 | Sucker Punch, PS3
- Infamous: Festival of Blood | Sucker Punch, PS3
- LocoRoco Cocoreccho! | Japan Studio, PS3
- Lost Planet 2 | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3
- MotorStorm Apocalypse | Evolution Studios, PS3
- MotorStorm RC | Evolution Studios, PS3
- Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2 | Koei Tecmo, PS3
- Puppeteer | Japan Studio, PS3
- rain | Japan Studio, PS3
- Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare |Rockstar Games, PS3
- Ratchet & Clank: Quest For Booty | Insomniac Games, PS3
- Ratchet & Clank: A Crack in Time |Insomniac Games, PS3
- Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus | Insomniac Games, PS3
- Resistance 3 | Insomniac Games, PS3
- Super Stardust HD | Housemarque, PS3
- Tokyo Jungle | Japan Studio, PS3
- When Vikings Attack | Clever Beans, PS3
Limited time trials
- Cyberpunk 2077 | CD Projekt, PS5
- Farming Simulator 22 | Giants Software GmBH, PS4 / PS5
- Horizon Forbidden West | Guerrilla Games, PS4 / PS5
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderland | 2K Games, PS4 / PS5
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection | Naughty Dog, PS5
- WWE 2K22 | 2K Games, PS4 / PS5
Ubisoft Classics
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- For Honor
- The Crew 2
- Child of Light
- Eagle Flight
- Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon
- Far Cry 3 Remaster
- Far Cry 4
- Legendary Fishing
- Risk: Urban Assault
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole
- South Park: The Stick of Truth
- Space Junkies
- Star Trek: Bridge Crew
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas
- STEEP
- The Crew
- The Division
- Trackmania Turbo
- Transference
- Trials Fusion
- Trials of the Blood Dragon Game
- Trials Rising
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War
- Watch Dogs
- Werewolves Within
- ZOMBIES
Some clarifications regarding this list: 1) PS3 games are only available in streaming, as was previously the case on PS Now; 2) some titles will show improved frame rates and higher quality resolution than their original launch versions. For select PlayStation and PSP classic games, members will also have a new user interface with menus that allow them to save the game at any time, or even rewind in the game; 3) some classic games will also introduce Trophies for the first time: only Siphon Filter has been confirmed for now.
