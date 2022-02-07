The Utrecht criminal lawyer Anis Boumanjal filed Monday on behalf of three victims of the allowance affair due to discrimination by officials of the Tax Authorities. He confirms reporting about this in NRC. After previous reports, the Public Prosecution Service (OM) saw no reason to start a criminal investigation. According to Boumanjal, however, a recent study carried out by accountants firm PwC on behalf of the Tax Authorities has provided sufficient new information to do so.

#Declaration #civil #servants #Tax #Customs #Administration #allowances #affair