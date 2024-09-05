D3 PUBLISHERS he announced Debut Project: Cooking Cafea new title dedicated to the world of cooking for Nintendo Switch And PCThe game will be available in Europe starting from next November 14th exclusively in digitalwhile in Japan it will also be available in a physical edition.

In this title we will play the role of a coffee shop employee, who will have to prepare extraordinary dishes not only to satisfy the palates of its customers, but also to attract new ones through social mediaThe game will allow us to create over 80 recipes thanks to many mini-games with which we can choose the ingredients and flavors of our dishes.

We leave you now with the announcement trailer, wishing you a good viewing!

Debut Project: Cooking Cafe – Announcement Trailer

