In the financial world, the Credit bureau It is an entity that generates some uncertainty and concern in many people. There is an erroneous belief that it is simply a blacklist that registers those who have debts or payment problems.

The Credit Bureau is a database that collects information on people’s credit behavior. It records various aspects related to credit management, such as compliance with payments, amounts owed, payment terms, among others.

This information is used by financial institutions to assess the risk involved in granting a loan to a specific person.

It is understandable that many people worry about having a bad credit history, as this can affect their ability to obtain loans or financing in the future.

However, not all debts are registered in the Credit Bureau, which means that not all payment obligations will affect your credit history or lead you to the dreaded blacklist.

Debts that do not enter the credit bureau

One of the types of debts that are not generally reported in the Credit Bureau are those loans that are not directly with a financial institution. These loans are usually personal agreements between family members or friends, where payment conditions are established without the intervention of a credit institution.

Although it is important to comply with the established agreements to maintain a good personal relationship, these loans will not leave a trace on your special credit report or place you on the Credit Bureau’s blacklist.

Another financing option that does not affect your credit history or put you at risk of being blacklisted is pawning. When you pawn an item of value, such as jewelry, electronics, or vehicles, in exchange for a cash loan, this transaction does not record on your credit history. However, it is essential to comply with the agreed payment terms, since in case of not doing so, you can lose the pledged item.

Payroll loans, which are those granted by companies to their employees and which are automatically deducted from the payroll, are not usually reflected in the credit history if the entity that grants them does not have an agreement established with the Credit Bureau.

It is important to verify if the entity has any agreement with the Credit Bureau to ensure that they do not register in your history or run the risk of entering its blacklist.

Debts with non-financial institutions, such as telephone companies, cable television services, internet service providers, among others, are generally not reported to the Credit Bureau. However, if you have debts with these institutions and do not pay them, you may face legal consequences and restrictions on the contracted services.