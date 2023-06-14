Berlusconi funeral, controversy over Corrado Guzzanti’s comment

There is controversy over the comment Corrado Guzzanti made on the occasion of Silvio Berlusconi’s funeral and over the government’s decision to proclaim a day of national mourning.

The comedian, in fact, among the stories of his profile Instagram wrote “National burp” in reference to the national day of mourning.

Subsequently, Corrado Guzzanti attempted to clarify his thinking by writing: “The joke obviously referred only to the choice to impose national mourning for a political personality that half of the country does not judge positively”.

“All my respect instead (I thought it was obvious) for those who participate in mourning and the funeral ceremony” concluded the comedian.