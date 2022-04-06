Although many analysts are approaching the issue of the electricity law from the point of view of the anger and harassment of the White House against the Mexican legislative power, the background of the debate is more complicated: the dispute over Mexico’s economic sovereignty and the exhaustion of the Bicentennial Understanding that spoke of mutual agreements.

The Government of the United States is today the manager of the interests of the American electricity companies that do not want to litigate in the corresponding courts in the face of the probable defeat against the sovereign capacity of the Mexican State to assume the economic model that the correlation of national forces desires.

The other specific point in dispute is the exhaustion of the mechanism for ceding national sovereignty that President Carlos Salinas de Gortari agreed to in the context of the 1991-1993 Treaty, because the White House is using pressure from investors to force Mexico to assume incidentally, the sanctions decided by the White House on Ukraine, which is a war of US imperialist expansion.

In this scenario, the entire power apparatus of the White House has turned to pressure the Mexican legislature and add it to/subordinate it to US interests, since in the context of the debate on bilateral relations and the legislative negotiation of the electricity law , the US ambassador Ken Salazar –in a specific role as deputy 501 of the Mexican chamber– spoke out against the decision of legislative political forces to establish friendship with whomever they wish, without taking into account US priorities. The diplomat’s opposition to the Mexico-Russia friendship group was an act of political interventionism not seen since the proconsular times of the nefarious US ambassador John Gavin to impose on Mexico the military national security priorities of Ronald Reagan’s White House.

The direct pressure from the White House against the Mexican government and the threats of sanctions and multimillion-dollar fines that would be imposed on Mexico are nothing more than Biden’s violation of the recent Bicentennial Meeting, which was based on respect for Mexican sovereignty to make decisions that suit Mexican interests. But now it turns out that Biden is using the power of the White House to prevent Mexico from making sovereign decisions based on Mexican interests.

The perception among experts of private contractual disputes is that the electricity law gives Mexico national advantages and consequently the US government and transnational companies have been threatening fines that now it turns out could cost 10,000 million dollars, although these are mathematical calculations that would not have the specific result in reality.

The White House has already politicized the electricity law and its pressures seek to bend the Mexican Executive and Legislative powers to modify a presidential initiative based on US priorities, ostentatiously burying the Mexican national criteria that the initiative implicitly implies.

The alternative proposal of the PRI-PAN-PRD coalition for another electrical law that lacks a majority and that responds to US interests bears the indelible mark of the interests of Coparmex and far-right activist Claudio X. González. In other words, three Mexican opposition parties included in their initiative the interventionist interests of the White House to block the legislative process underway within the commissions. The message left by the opposition initiative is none other than to outline the penetration of US interests in Mexican political-partisan structures that would be, at the same time, creating a cadre of transnational interests that would denationalize the 2024 presidential election process.

The central point of the electrical law is located in the direct intervention of the White House and the use of diplomatic depression instruments against a decision that must be analyzed based on national interests. In this sense, the White House appears as the 501st legislator of the Mexican Chamber of Deputies, with the support and approval of the legislative opposition.

Policy for dummies: Politics is a network of interests that cannot be hidden.

The content of this column is the sole responsibility of the columnist and not the newspaper that publishes it.