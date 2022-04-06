Torres mocks the governor. Sergio Torres Félix, state leader of Movimiento Ciudadano, did not miss the opportunity to make fun of Governor Rubén Rocha Moya, who assured on Monday that he and three of his secretaries were being spied on. The former gubernatorial candidate for the orange party practically called him a fan of espionage series and movies on Netflix, for which he pointed out that surely the one who spies on him is society, which nowhere sees the works or actions of this administration. Sergio also criticized the state president for not wanting to file a complaint for alleged espionage, when the citizenry’s demand is to combat impunity.

Just in case. After the alleged case of espionage detected in the State Government Palace, where 10 hidden video cameras were found among the ceilings, the mayor of Mazatlán, Luis Guillermo Benítez Torres, revealed that from time to time he checks his offices because “there are always infiltrators” . The controversial Chemist is looking, above all, for hidden cameras and microphones and will do so once the case is revealed in the state government chaired by Rubén Rocha Moya.

The decision. The indigenous leaders of Ahome from the group Here No fixed their position regarding the session of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation in which the appeal for review of the protection of the fertilizer plant in Topolobampo will be defined. One of them, Felipe Montaño, said that they will respect the decision that is made. And if the indigenous consultation is ordered, they are going to assert their voice because, in advance, they already know the result that is going to be. Yes, that the majority will vote in favor of the construction of the plant. For this reason, Montaño showed an anticipated defeat because the indigenous consultation is ordered in the amparo so that the Environmental Impact Statement is valid. That is to say, the confirmation of the protection would be a triumph for Gas y Petroquímica de Occidente. And as it is today, the leaders opposed to the project put on the huarache before feeling the pain.

Salary increase. The leader of the Stashag in Guasave, Alejandro Pimentel Medina, has not stopped pointing out on social networks that the salary increase agreement agreed upon by the Autonomous Union of Workers of the Guasave City Council and the municipal government for the years 2021 and 2022, did not bring any benefit for his constituents, since the increase was lower than what the law stipulates, for which he considers that the employer was the only winner in that negotiation. Despite the fact that, according to the Minimum Wage Commission, the increase in 2021 was 6 percent, while in 2022 it went to 9 percent, unionized City Council members were increased from 3 to 5 percent in the 2021, while from 4 to 6 this year, for which the leader of the Stashag has maintained constant criticism against Célica Gaxiola Castro, leader of the Satag, considering that the agreement reached with the City Council does not benefit the employees at all , but it was positive for the municipal government.

The advancements. After the announcement, in the midst of a great meeting between passers and with the presence of the PAS state leader, of the admission to that political institute of José Alfredo López Castro, former PRD candidate for mayor of Mocorito, it is speculated that “Alfredín” he did as a desperate measure to achieve his political aspirations to govern the municipality, and that this advance to 2024 could leave him headless. It is also said that he should have had a written commitment, that today he would keep it under lock and key, to be able to make it count when the date arrives, however, Jaime Angulo is the same as Alfredín, who had to step aside to leave the path free the now mayor María Elizalde, when it was determined that the candidacy was for a woman in Mocorito.

