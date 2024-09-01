Falcao Garcia He made us wait, but his goal was going to come at any moment, he knew that, the fans knew that and his Millonarios teammates knew that. This Sunday, Tigre finally roared and scored a goal against Patriotas, on matchday 8 of the League.

El Tigre started as a substitute, came on for the second half and took advantage of a loose ball in the area, turned around and fired a shot to score the 2-0 for the ambassador team.

Falcao celebrated his first goal in Colombian football with emotion, hugged his teammates and kissed the Millonarios crest. He also dedicated the goal to Javier Acosta, the fan who underwent euthanasia.

El Tigre, who suffered a fracture in his right hand on August 2, in the 1-0 victory against Tolima, had only missed one game due to this cause, the one that Millos lost 2-1 against Águilas Doradas in the previous match. He reappeared in the best way, with the goal cry that he had stuck and that was celebrated by all the ambassador fans.

