Nord Stream | Denmark investigates the object found near the gas pipeline, asks the pipeline company for help

It could be a smoke buoy, says the Danish Energy Agency. According to the current information, the object does not cause an immediate safety risk.

of Denmark the authorities have investigated in more detail the object that has been found near the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. The Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines in the Baltic Sea were damaged in explosions near the Danish island of Bornholm last September.

In its announcement, the Danish Energy Agency published a picture of the object from the country’s Ministry of Defense.

According to the Danish Energy Agency, the object is cylindrical, about 40 centimeters long and about 10 centimeters in diameter.

According to the agency, it is possible that it is a smoke buoy. However, the matter is still being investigated. According to the current information, the object does not cause an immediate safety risk.

Authorities intend to recover the object for further investigation. The Danish Energy Agency is assisted by the country’s defense forces.

In addition, the authorities ask the company that owns Nord Stream to participate in the operation. The Danish authorities say they are waiting for a response from Nord Stream 2 AG before lifting the object.

of Denmark the foreign ministry said earlier this month that an unknown object has been found in the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. The object was found near the explosion sites of last September. The authorities received information about the discovery of a small object from the Russian company Gazprom, which owns the pipes.

Also the president of Russia Vladimir Putin announced that Gazprom had found an object about three kilometers from the site of the Nord Stream pipeline explosion.

Read more: Denmark: An unknown object was found in the Nord Stream pipeline near the explosion sites – Putin also told about the discovery

Nordstream gas pipelines run from Russia through the bottom of the Gulf of Finland to Germany.