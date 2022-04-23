Saturday, April 23, 2022
Debanhi Escobar’s body was found in a motel cistern

April 23, 2022
Debanhi Escobar

The three key locations in the investigation of Debahi’s disappearance.

Photo:

Instagram: @debanhi.escobar and El Universal

The three key places in the investigation of Debahi’s disappearance.

The young woman had been missing since April 9, in the state of Nuevo León, Mexico.

Gustavo Adolfo Guerrero, state prosecutor of Nuevo León, confirmed that the body found this Thursday in a cistern corresponds to that of the young Debanhi Escobar.

The victim presented deep skull contusion, which would have been the cause of death.

No line of investigation is ruled out, we will put all the resources in our hands to determine the facts that have happened and, if these indicate a crime, they will be prosecuted with the full force of the law.“, announced the prosecutor in a video.

News in development…

El Universal (Mexico – GDA)

