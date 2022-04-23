Debanhi Escobar’s body was found in a motel cistern

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The three key locations in the investigation of Debahi’s disappearance.
The three key places in the investigation of Debahi’s disappearance.
The young woman had been missing since April 9, in the state of Nuevo León, Mexico.
April 22, 2022, 09:00 PM
Gustavo Adolfo Guerrero, state prosecutor of Nuevo León, confirmed that the body found this Thursday in a cistern corresponds to that of the young Debanhi Escobar.
The victim presented deep skull contusion, which would have been the cause of death.
“No line of investigation is ruled out, we will put all the resources in our hands to determine the facts that have happened and, if these indicate a crime, they will be prosecuted with the full force of the law.“, announced the prosecutor in a video.
News in development…
El Universal (Mexico – GDA)
April 22, 2022, 09:00 PM
