GungHo Online Entertainment announced aopen beta in two steps on PS5 and PS4 for Deathverse: Let it Diethe free to play spin-off of Let it Die, the first scheduled for May 28 and the second on June 5.

The beta is open to all PlayStation players with no limits whatsoever. The first phase will take place from 22:00 on Saturday 28 May until 3:59 on Sunday 29 May, while the second phase will take place from 10:00 to 15:59 on Sunday 5 June. The preload is available now on the PlayStation Store, you can access the beta of Deathverse: Let it Die for PS5 from here and the one for PS4 from here.

The test will be used by developers to put the game servers under stress and run all the necessary tests. Not for nothing the official name is “Limited Time Open Beta: Destroy the server!”. Those who participate will receive various bonus. Specifically, you will receive the special title “Tester” and the facial expression “Pose T”, while those who have reached the 4th floor of the Tower of Barb in Let it Die, will also receive the special title “Senpai”. Additionally, if anyone eligible to participate in the beta is playing Let it Die, they will receive the premium “Uncle M-2” decal in-game.

The launch of Deathverse: Let it Die is planned for this spring on PS5 and PS4. It is an online action and survival game set in a world destroyed hundreds of years earlier by a terrifying cataclysm known as “Earth Fury”. The surviving humans have emerged transformed and to quench their thirst for violence, the television program “Death Jamboree” has been organized, in which contestants face off in stylish fights to the death for fame and riches.