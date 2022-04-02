Publisher City Connection has decided to bring Deathsmiles 1 & 2the collection of shooters by Cave’s experts, also on PCwith the launch scheduled for this summer 2022.

Already available on PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, the bundle includes Deathsmiles, Deathsmiles Mega Black Label and Deathsmiles IIX Merry Christmas in Hell, all classic shooters of “bullet hell” type, characterized by a decidedly challenging level of challenge and by particular settings and characterizations between gothic horror and science fiction.

The Deathsmiles are 2D side-scrolling shooters that reflect the most classic tradition of the genre, but with a peculiar style regarding the characters, the narrative elements and the particularly high pace of the game and characterized by a truly impressive amount of shots on the screen .

The first Deathsmiles, within the collection, is a re-adapted version of the original released in 2007 on arcade machines, while Deathsmiles Mega Black Label is a later, improved and expanded version of the first chapter.

Deathsmiles, an image from the game

To this is added Deathsmiles IIX Merry Christmas in Hell, which is a real sequel.

All three titles are present in three modes: Arcade, Normal and V1.1 (or Arrange, for the second chapter), there are also training modes and online rankings.