Fermín Aldeguer had already warned in free practice at the Argentine Grand Prix, which he led with authority. It was a warning to take into account and he confirmed it this Saturday in qualifying, where he became the youngest rider in history to get a pole position in Moto2. He is not even 17 years old: he turns them on Tuesday. In Termas de Río Hondo, where he is dominating with an iron fist, he will seek to make himself an early gift this Sunday.

Aldeguer finished first with a time of 1:43:306, a tenth and a half better than Augusto Fernández, who will start second. The first two sectors were decisive, where the Murcian set the best time. On the other hand, Pedro Acosta, who will start from 17th position, did not have a good day.

Aldeguer takes the first steps in his career in the shadow of Mazarrón’s ‘Tiburón’, current Moto3 champion. But the one from La Ñora is already showing that he is another of the protagonists of the golden generation of sport in the Region of Murcia. In his first full season in Moto2 (last year he took part in several races), he has started from less to more. He did not score in the first test, but in Indonesia he improved to seventh position. This Sunday (6:20 p.m.) he will fight in the third grand prix of the season to the rhythm of the favorites.