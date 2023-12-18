Monday, December 18, 2023, 18:29



Updated 8:41 p.m.

The Minister of Economy, Luis Alberto Marín, asked this Monday the general secretary of the PSOE, José Vélez, to demand that the national government modify the regional financing system. Marín made these statements in Lorca after learning that Vélez requested a Local Financing Law from the regional government after the meeting held with the PSOE mayors of the Region.

The counselor said that he would like to see the socialist leader “be brave, because he is not” since “he only dedicates himself to sowing discord in the town councils by asking for a local financing plan that he knows must inexcusably arise from the reform of the system.” of autonomous financing.

Marín justified that the regional government of President Fernando López Miras is “clearly municipalist and we have seen it in the 2024 budgets in which we practically tripled contributions to the municipalities.”

He explained that it is the “most municipalist budget in history” although “in front of us we find a PSOE that does not have the courage to sit down” with the Minister of Finance, María Jesús Montero, and with the president Pedro Sánchez to “ask that the citizens of the Region stop being second-class citizens.