Ajax Women continues to look forward to the knockout phase of the Champions League. After the victory over Paris Saint-Germain and the soft at AS Roma, the team from Amsterdam held up well against Bayern Munich despite a dramatic start: 1-1. Later on Thursday, the French team, which had no win until today, won 2-1 against the Italians, making the standings in Group C completely open again.
