Epic Games He has been giving away games from his online store for several days now, the point is that on December 25 they thought of giving away – at no cost and to the surprise of many – Death Stranding for PC. The thing is, it was the Director’s Cut.

In a Tweet published by Epic Games, it is noted that they are talking about the normal version of Death Stranding, however, some genius inside the store unintentionally put the Director’s Cut and it ended up saturating the service and causing the store to crash. so many users.

While we were writing this news, it was impossible to log into the service and claim the game. You even had to close the launcher and reopen it to try to get the title, which became technically impossible.

Now, it’s already a bit easier to get your digital copy of Hideo Kojima’s game, even if it’s the “Vanilla” version, you know, the one that came out first on the PS4 in 2019 and got the respective GOTY.

Source: Kojima Productions.

On the other hand, remember that Death Stranding It will only be free until December 26 at 10:00 am Central Mexico time.

We also recommend: Xbox Game Pass is not a concern for PlayStation

Here comes Death Stranding 2

In what you can get for free what many consider to be the delivery simulator, we tell you that Hideo Kojima is already working on the sequel, which was announced during The Game Awards 2022.

So is, Death Stranding 2 It is a reality and if you liked the first one, then surely you are already thinking about getting the second one and having it in your hands. What is a fact is that there is no launch window yet.

What do you think about this news? It excites you? Do not forget to share your opinion with us in the comments. We also remind you that we walk in discord, Facebook Y Twitter. Do not miss our news by subscribing to our Google news.