Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding is the latest free game available to claim via the Epic Game Store.

The open-world sci-fi delivery simulator, sorry, “Strand” game, typically costs £24, so this is a decent saving. Nab it for yourself via this Epic Game Store linksuntil 25th May at 4pm UK time.

Before you do that, it’s worth flagging a few other Epic Game Store bits which have been announced today, including a five percent credit on purchases made through the Store.

Digital Foundry examines Death Stranding on PC compared to PlayStation 5.

This offer covers games, add-ons, subscriptions or virtual currency (yes, including Fortnite V-Bucks). Your five percent credit will then be automatically added to your account wallet after 14 days. This credit can be used in conjunction with any other offer or sale, but will disappear from your account if unused after 25 months.

Speaking of sales, the Epic MEGA Sale 2023 is now on, and lasts until June 15th. This means up to 75% off certain games, and also the Epic Coupon program which grants a further 25% off games worth $15 or more.

For example, Saints Row is 55 percent off, FIFA 23 is 70 percent off and Far Cry 6 is 75 percent off.

Last but not least, there’s a free Fortnite skin pack to claim from the Epic Game Store now. It’s for a frozen devil lady, though I’m not entirely sure why. Don’t have an Epic Game Store account? You can also nab this for free from other console stores on Switch, PlayStation and Xbox. Nice!