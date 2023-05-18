After a media legal confrontation filed by Clara Seminara against Enrique Espejo, known on television as ‘Yuca’; the comedian was sentenced to three years of suspended prison sentence. After four years of investigation, the judiciary ruled in favor of the comic actress, who presented a series of evidence against her former co-worker. As recalled, this crime was committed when both were part of the cast of “El wasap de JB”.

When did the criminal proceedings against ‘Yuca’ begin?

On July 13, 2021, the comedian Clara Seminara recounted that the Judiciary opened a process against Enrique Espejo for sexual harassment. She started the legal process against the comedian in 2019.

“Today Monday (June 12) we have had a virtual hearing where I was with my lawyer, Mr. Espejo and his legal representative. And the judge determined to open legal proceedings after the prosecutor presented all her allegations,” he told Trome.

Clara Seminara celebrates sentence to Enrique Espejo ‘Yuca’

After learning of the ruling of the Judiciary against Enrique Espejo, the aggrieved party, Clara Seminara celebrated this victory through her social networks. As is known, the comic actress did not have the support of her colleagues, with whom she worked at the time, and she accused Jorge Benavides of turning his back on her despite the fact that she presented evidence against the comedian.

“Justice takes time, but it comes,” the comic actress wrote on her Instagram stories.

