Earth Commission: Earth’s health falls short of 7 out of 8 key indicators because of people

Human activity has seriously undermined the health of the Earth – it does not meet seven of the eight key indicators of planetary security. Such data leads an international group of Earth Commission scientists in their study.

Among the indicators by which the state of the planet is assessed are climate, water resources, nutrient content in the earth, the state of air, biosphere, ice and soil, as well as carbon cycles and other interrelated processes. According to researchers, the Earth’s ecosystems will soon be unable to remain stable.

Scientists noted that the planet is already facing a climate crisis, growing water shortages, imbalances in the distribution of nutrients and aerosol pollution of the atmosphere. All these factors pose a threat to global life support systems and exacerbate social inequalities in society. “We are approaching tipping points, we are seeing more and more irreversible damage to life support systems on a global scale,” said one of the lead authors of the study, Professor Johan Rockström.

Earlier, the Executive Director of the UN Environment Program Inger Andersen said that humanity is at war with wildlife. She also stressed that the world’s population has reached eight billion people. Andersen called the birth of a child a wonderful event, but added that as the population grows, the planet is under greater pressure.