A true politician

One shot at the rim and one at the barrel so as not to displease anyone, like the best of politicians. After all, there's a reason why Carmelo Ezpeleta has been the for three decades now deus ex machina of the MotoGP. Dorna's management has survived the passage of champions and different eras, very balanced seasons and others dominated by a single rider and even the pandemic. Now the new challenge is to resist the evident supremacy of a single manufacturer over the others, the Ducati.

Here, however, Ezpeleta's managerial ability comes into play. In fact, the 77-year-old Spanish manager, during a long interview given to the newspaper The Republichas on one side defended the excessive power – also numerical – of the Borgo Panigale manufacturer, which fields 8 bikes out of 22 on the grid on the track. On the other hand, however, he reiterated the need to help Honda and Yamahathe two historic Japanese houses both plunged into a serious crisis of results.

The Ducati 'question'

“Too many eight Ducatis? There have been championships with eight Hondas or as many Yamahas on the track and no one has ever had anything to say. Now we have to help the Japanese, just as we helped Aprilia and Ktm. Our goal is not to look at who wins, but to ensure that the real winner is the MotoGP.” explained the MotoGP boss. A crisis, that of the two Japanese houses, which according to Ezpeleta has a clear origin: the pandemic.

“Everything Ducati has done has always been within the regulations. They managed to find some ingenious solutions. But they also did it thanks to concessions given at the time by Honda and Yamaha, when other brands were in difficulty. The pandemic has turned things upside down – concluded Ezpeleta – affecting Europe differently from Japan. They really had a total blockade there. Today in Ducati they are the strongest: they must not forget that it happened also thanks to generosity of the Japanese“.