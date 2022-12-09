Something that draws a lot of attention is that it has come to light, that Hideo Kojima began to write the second part of Death Stranding practically after the video game was released in the 2019. And now that the first trailer for the second game has been shown, the director mentions that he was forced to rewrite the title after the pandemic. 2020.

This was mentioned yesterday by holding The Game Awards, mentioning that the story was not going as planned, so he got down to work to give it another twist. Stating that she really wanted to steer clear of details that might make you believe as someone who wishes to predict the future, and so we have the product seen in the recent trailer.

Here his comment:

I had the story written before the pandemic, but after experiencing it, I rewrote it all from scratch. I also didn’t want to predict the future anymore, so I rewrote it.

It is worth mentioning that the first Death Stranding He alluded to said virus that hit the world two years ago, because as a coincidence, it did not take long for it to come true. Now we will not know what problems there would be in the second game, at least in its first idea, but it seems that kojima he does not want to continue calling him a prophet, when they really are coincidences.

The game will be an exclusive to playstation 5.

Via: IGN

Editor’s note: So, if Kojima had accepted his first writing, perhaps we would be seeing the game next year in shape, but now we will have to wait to find out more about the title. At most, I think it will be out until 2025.