Brent crude futures rose above $ 139 a barrel last March, on the impact of the Russian-Ukrainian war, and then rose again later as buyers struggled to overcome the repercussions of the two-year shutdown of refineries during the pandemic.

As the year drew to a close, the futures contracts for both US crude and Brent gave up all of the year’s gains.

Below is a review of the reasons.

Decreased demand for fuel

China is the world’s largest importer of crude oil and the second largest oil consumer after the United States.

The strict government intervention to contain the outbreak of the Corona virus during the year 2022 led to a sharp decline in industrial and economic production, as well as the demand for travel.

Analysts estimate that China’s measures have reduced oil demand by 30-40 percent in the country.

Nor did the beginnings of winter in Europe witness a sharp drop in temperature, which limited the demand for various fuels, including distillates such as heating oil used in power generation and home heating.

Economic activity generally declined around the world, particularly in China and also in the United States.

High interest and the dollar

To fight rising inflation, central banks around the world have taken a series of decisions to raise interest rates to calm the economy and the labor market.

Interest rate increases led to an appreciation of the dollar, which put pressure on oil prices, as a stronger dollar makes the commodity in which it is denominated more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Overcoming supply concerns

In October, OPEC +, which includes the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies outside it, including Russia, agreed to reduce the production target by two million barrels per day, equivalent to 2 percent of global demand, from November until the end of 2023 with the aim of ensuring the stability of oil markets, after data indicated. to the weak global economic outlook.

It is noteworthy that about half of OPEC’s reduction is on paper only, given that the organization has been producing less than the target amount in the past period.

Meanwhile, production in the United States rose.

Domestic production is growing slowly, but it recently reached 12.2 million barrels per day, which is the highest level since the first wave of the Corona epidemic in March of 2020.

Among the reasons that led to the rise in prices were fears that the series of sanctions imposed by European countries and the United States on Russia would affect its supplies.

Although Russia’s production did indeed decline, it did not happen as quickly as might have been expected.

The Group of Seven countries and Australia this week imposed a ceiling of $60 a barrel on Russian seaborne crude to undermine Russia’s ability to finance its war in Ukraine.

However, Russian oil is already being traded at a discount to this price, which means that this move is unlikely to lead to market turmoil.

put speculators

Hedge funds and investment managers built strong positions in crude oil contracts in the aftermath of the Ukraine crisis, but they quickly exited the market, removing some of the factors driving oil prices higher.

US data shows that the net long-term positions of hedge funds in Brent crude contracts are near the lowest level in the past ten years, and that the ratio of long-to-short positions is at its lowest level since November 2020.