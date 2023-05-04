As reported by the EFE news agency, the government of the state of Florida -United States- announced that he was applied the death penalty to 56-year-old Darryl B. Barwick.

This punishment was carried out by means of a lethal injectionlast Wednesday, May 3 for the murder of a 24-year-old woman in 1986. The Condemned stabbed the victim 37 timescausing immediate death.

Barwick was pronounced dead at 06:14 p.m.. -local time-, after receiving a lethal injection in the Florida State Prison, as reported by Florida Department of Corrections -Prisons-. This would be the third execution carried out in the state during the course of 2023 and number 102 since the death penalty was reinstated in the Florida in 1976.

On the other hand, the Supreme Court of this state rejected the appeals filed by the defense of Barwick, where They alleged that the man suffered from chronic mental illness.for which he was an intellectually disabled person due to his neurological disorders.

In the trial that took place on March 31, 1986, it was learned that Darryl B. Barwick saw Rebecca Wendt -victim-, sunbathing by the pool at the Panama City apartment complex. When Wendt, then 24 years old, returned to his apartment, Barwick entered the place, with the intention of stealing and as the woman resisted, the man stabbed her 37 times to death.

The local media affirmed that the executed, hours before his death sentence, he received spiritual advice and what is considered the last mealwhich consisted of fried chicken, black beans, macaroni and cheese, rice and cornbread.

Florida law stipulates that death row inmates may request a last meal one hour before execution: “food for the inmate must not cost more than $40 and must be purchased locally” reviewed the Department of Corrections -prisons- of Florida.

The Vatican opposes the death penalty in all cases

