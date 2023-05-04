Ed Sheeran has the much-discussed plagiarism case surrounding his hit song Think out loud won: the singer did not copy the song from Marvin Gaye, a jury in New York ruled on Thursday.

Sheeran (32) was sued because his 2014 song was said to be too similar Let’s get it on by Gaye from 1973. The next of kin of Ed Townsend, who wrote the song with Gaye, filed the suit. They demanded millions of euros in damages.

After the verdict, Sheeran hugged his lawyer, it said The Guardian. His wife Cherry Seaborn and co-writer of Think out loud Amy Wadge were in tears. The judge’s decision on minor likenesses is seen as a victory for artists in general.

Sheeran once left at the table RTL Late night hear that almost all songs are basically the same. He thought this lawsuit was nonsense. Singing and playing the guitar, he argued earlier in court that he had been inspired by Van Morrison. See also Kremlin relies on the next "abstruse" buzzword - Kadyrov calls out "jihad".

Sheeran would have hated to lose this case. “If that happens, I’m done with it, I’ll stop,” he said New York Post and Daily Mail. “It’s a huge insult to me that I’ve devoted my whole life to being an artist and a songwriter and someone is taking that away.”



Grandma’s funeral

Due to the lawsuit, the singer had to miss his grandmother’s funeral in Ireland on Wednesday, much to his sadness. Anne Mary Mulligan, known locally as Nancy, died last week at the age of 98. Fans know her name from one of Sheeran’s most personal songs, Nancy Mulligan from 2017.

In it he tells the special story of Nancy and his grandfather William. She was a Catholic from the Republic of Ireland, he a Protestant from Northern Ireland. The two fell in love during World War II and got married, but it was so sensitive that only one person (Nancy’s sister) came to the wedding. See also Twentieth stage Vuelta: five climbs on the menu, last chance to make differences in the classification

Sheeran would have loved to attend the funeral of his song’s inspiration, but had to be in New York to “defend his integrity,” his father John said at the funeral.

The British singer has also been accused of musical stealing. A few months ago, he was acquitted of plagiarism in another London case Shape of you from 2017. The relatives of Marvin Gaye previously took artists Pharrell Williams and Robin Thicke to court because their song Blurred lines too much like Gayes Got to give it up. They were right, Williams and Thicke had to pay millions.

