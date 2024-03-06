A camerawoman dies while filming the western “Rust” and the director is also shot. Two and a half years later there is now a verdict against the weapons master.

Rand two and a half years after the death of a camerawoman on the set of the Western “Rust” starring Alec Baldwin, a jury found gun master Hannah Gutierrez-Reed guilty of involuntary manslaughter. On Wednesday, the jury acquitted the 26-year-old of the charge of tampering with evidence at a court in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

The verdict was broadcast live on the Internet. The sentence will be announced at a later date. Gutierrez-Reed faces up to three years in prison.

This is the first criminal trial in connection with the incident on the “Rust” film set, in which 42-year-old camerawoman Halyna Hutchins was fatally injured at Bonanza Creek Ranch in October 2021. Director Joel Souza was hit in the shoulder by the same bullet when the shot fired from a prop gun being operated by lead actor Alec Baldwin. A manslaughter trial against Baldwin is scheduled for July.