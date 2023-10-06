The Russian president also hinted that those on the plane may have been using alcohol and drugs.

Russian president Vladimir Putin said Thursday that the head of the mercenary company Wagner Yevgeny Prigozhin and the cause of the plane crash that claimed the lives of nine other people would be hand grenades that exploded inside the plane.

This is reported by the news agency Reuters, among others.

According to Putin, there is no evidence of an “external influence” on the plane. Instead, according to Putin, fragments of a hand grenade were found in the bodies of the victims of the accident in August.

In addition, Putin stated that the bodies of the victims should have been examined for alcohol and drugs.

“I repeat that I think such an investigation should have been done, but it was not done,” Putin said, according to a US channel CNN’s by.

He added that “10 billion [ruplaa] cash and five kilos of cocaine”.

Putin based his information on the accident investigation committee. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that there is still no final report on the causes of the accident.

Prigozhin there were a total of ten people on board the private plane when it crashed on the evening of August 23, about ten kilometers north of Moscow.

Everyone on board died. Prigozhin had stayed in exile in Belarus after his June coup attempt against the Kremlin.

It has been speculated that the plane was shot down by the Russian air defense.