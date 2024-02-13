Death of a four-year-old | This is how the mother of the four-year-old who died describes the events: The stepfather was not violent

The mother's view of the relationship between the child and the stepfather is completely different from the prosecutor's.

North Karelia The trial of the four-year-old's murder continues on Tuesday in the district court, and right from the morning the court began to hear the child's mother accused of murder.

He told about the events before the night of his death in the morning via remote connection from the prison in Kuopio. The woman said that the stepfather accused of the murder told her that he had wiped the child's face with a sponge and that it had left a bruise.

The stepfather had also said that he had showered the child. On Monday, the stepfather was charged with killing the child with a steam mop. The child suffered burns from the steam mop, which, according to the prosecutor, caused the child's death.

The child developed a fever of 39 degrees in the evening, but the burns did not look bad, the mother said. The child never complained of pain, the mother said. The mother gave the child painkillers.

In the mother's opinion, the stepfather was not intoxicated when the mother left the child in the care of the stepfather. The mother also said that the stepfather had sometimes grabbed the child roughly, but in the mother's opinion, the stepfather was in no way particularly violent towards the child.

The mother explained the child's bruises with violent games and falls on the kickboard. The child was comfortable with the stepfather, the mother said, about which the prosecutor had a completely different idea. According to the prosecutor, the child was afraid of his stepfather's violence.

On Monday, it appeared that the stepfather accused of murder apparently does not want to be heard in court at all. He, too, participates in the trial remotely from prison.

Prosecutor when questioning the mother, she said that she had no reason not to leave the child in the care of her stepfather.

According to the prosecutor, the stepfather caused the burns while the mother was on errands. The mother said that when she returned, the child had redness and marks on her face, as well as some marks on her hands and feet, but she did not say that she had noticed any particularly serious burns. According to the mother, the stepfather said that he had showered the child with water that was too hot.

The prosecutor recalled the text messages in which the mother told the father that the child should not be hurt when the mother is away. Mom liked her messages to the point and didn't take them literally.

The color of the child's burns began to change quickly, and the mother also photographed them, which has since been obtained as evidence for the trial. However, the child was not taken to treatment.

In the evening, the fever rose, but the mother said that she thought the situation was not serious. She said that she thought that if she felt worse, she would take the child to the doctor.

The medical examiner who examined the child's body considered that the injuries must have been really painful. According to the mother, the child showed no signs of pain.

In the evening, the child watched children's programs in his own bed, ate and chatted, the mother said. Sometime in the morning the child died.

How about how the child's several internal bleedings were caused, asked the prosecutor. The mother had no idea how they were born. According to the medical examiner, they were not caused by falls.

