«The Russian armed forces are buying Starlink satellite internet terminals in Arab countries for use on the battlefield»: the Ukrainian military intelligence services now openly declare it, and explain that the Russians are increasingly relying on Starlink during the invasion. The Gur has an audio interception of two Russian soldiers discussing the purchase of units from Arab companies for 200 thousand rubles (2300 euros) each. Gur spokesman Andriy Yusov said Russian forces were purchasing the terminals through unspecified third countries. Starlink and Elon Muak have officially explained that they do not do business with Russia and do not operate in Russian territory (Musk stated that «no Starlink has been sold directly or indirectly to Russia»). And the Kremlin itself intervened to explain that Musk's satellite terminals are not certified for use in Russia, and are not officially sold to Russia. However, that doesn't mean they aren't used. Why There are several secondary retailers of Starlink terminals (subscriptions) in Russia. And this “third” resale takes place publicly, brazenly.

The Russian independent collective “IStories” found at least three sites publicly selling Starlink. They advertise it as a very useful service for yachts (maybe they meant Iranian drones), and among other things deliveries take place in residential buildings on Khodynskoye Pole and General Glagolev Street, in an area full of GRU buildings (Russia's military intelligence service). Sellers of these three sites explain that the terminals work only near the Ukrainian borders – they cannot be used deep in Russia. But borders are exactly what the Russian military is interested in: Starlinks for sale work without interruption in the occupied territories of Ukraine, including Crimea, in Kaliningrad, and in Kamchatka. How is this possible, given that it is not possible to subscribe to Starlink from Russia? Simple, and clearly explained by two of these gentlemen: the personal account of the device connects to the network through Poland. A third seller says “through a European country”.

There are several witnesses on the ground who certify a rather widespread use of Starlink by the Russians. Not only Ukrainian volunteers, who explained that supplies arrive from the United Arab Emirates. One of the Russian sites (which also deals with delivery of foreign cars through Kazakhstan and exchange of Emirati dirhams for rubles), says that it periodically receives them from the Emirates.

This is not the first case of very violent pirate use of Starlink. Two days ago, diplomats and a humanitarian official in the Darfur region told Bloomberg that Starlink is being used by paramilitary forces in Sudan during a period of national blackout which, according to humanitarian agencies, is preventing the population from accessing essential aid during a war civil which lasts for 10 months. Even the Russian neo-Nazi combat unit called “Espanyola” – started by football ultras, and then embedded in various Russian mercenary formations in Ukraine, including Wagner – declared that it had used Starlink on the front line for a long time.

Also interesting is the fact that, in the interception of the Ukrainian services, the two Russians talk about the direct purchase of terminals from Arabs at around 2300 euros, while the three Russian sites sell Starlink (versions V1, V2 RV and SL Global), at a very slightly higher cost, between 240 thousand rubles (2400 euros) and 299 thousand rubles. This means that in practice Russian resellers make a very modest profit: that is, they act as if they were direct resellers of privileged customers. The Russian army? It is not possible to say whether this happens directly or through other mediations. The fact is that no seller in a market would undertake such a risky venture for so (relatively) little profit. There is a strong suspicion that the operation is somehow coordinated at the level of the apparatus. Among other things, the cost of the subscription, which in Europe is around 50 euros, is doubled on these devices, 100 euros. One hundred dirty euros to better bomb Ukrainian civilians.