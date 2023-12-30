One person died on Saturday evening in a fireworks accident near the Limburg village of Neeritter. That's what the police wrote on X. According to The Limburger the victim died on the spot.

The emergency services received a report of the accident around 8:35 PM on Saturday. 1Limburg writes that it happened in a garden where two people wanted to light fireworks. Little is known about the circumstances of the accident.

It appears that it only happens a few times a year that someone dies as a result of a fireworks accident Numbers from the SafetyNL knowledge center. Hundreds of people have to go to the emergency room every year because of such accidents. Shortly before New Year's Eve, a 23-year-old man died during carbide shooting.

