The Monterrey Football Club continues to move its chips towards the Clausura 2024 tournament, after its resounding failure in the Apertura 2023 tournament where they were eliminated in the quarterfinals with the great squad they formed under the command of Fernando Ortizso they are looking to redeem themselves and to do so they want to shore up their squad.
La Pandilla is looking for key signings to make their team stronger and more competitive in certain areas, the attack zone is one of those they want to renew with the imminent departures of Rodrigo Aguirre and Rogelio Funes Moriso they would be willing to offer up to 12 million dollars by Harold Preciado.
In this way, one of the objectives for the Monterrey team is the Colombian scorer from Santos Laguna and individual scoring champion of the Apertura 2023 with 12 scores.
According to information from the journalist Alejandro Orvañanos of Claro Sportsthe Albiazul board would make an irrefutable proposal for those of the Comarca Lagunera by offering 12 million dollars plus the transfer of a player, in this case it would be Rodrigo Aguirre who was also already offered to Club Pachuca or also to Joao Rojas who are also looking for a new destination.
Those from Torreón have received economic proposals for Harold Preciado from different Mexican soccer teams, but so far the Sultana del Norte team would be the highest bidder for his services.
As if that were not enough, a point in favor for the royals is the good relationship they have with the Warriors given that the Gang gave them the transfer of Duvan Vergara a few months ago, a player who has adapted to the club, something he could not achieve in Nuevo León.
Carlos Ponce de León, brand director of Diario Récord, took Preciado's signing with Monterrey as a fact.
