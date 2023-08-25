Dear receipts, new case from Porto Cervo: 50 euros for coffee and barley water. “I expected a high price, but not so…”

The controversy over the expensive receipts continues to dominate social media. The umpteenth case comes from Porto Cervo, where a well-known couple of influencers took a photo of a maxi receipt from a bar in the center: a bill of 50 euros to enjoy a coffee and a barley water in one of the most exclusive locations in Sardinia .

“I expected a high price, but not so…”, said Giuseppe Russo, protagonist of the page “My trip to Naples” together with his partner Federica Franco. “We chose a random bar in the center. On the menu, a cup of ice cream cost 30 euros, water between 15 and 20 euros. We wanted to leave, but we wanted to order at least a coffee and a barley water,” they said in a video posted on their Facebook page, which received more than 2,000 comments.

“They brought us, as if it were an aperitif, tomatoes, carrots, pizzas, olives, peanuts and sandwiches and biscuits. Everything was very good, except the coffee. When we saw the receipt we got a cuddly: 50 euros total for the coffee (30 euros) and the barley water (20 euros). We knew it is a very expensive city but not like this,” she added.