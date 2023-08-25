Formula 1 | Daniel Ricciardo will be sidelined for the weekend’s race, Liam Lawson will make his debut

Oscar Piastri and Daniel Ricciardo crashed in F1 practice.

Formula the second practices of the first Dutch GP started with a bang. The red flags flashed before even a quarter had been driven, when two drivers hit the tire barrier in the same corner one after the other.

The first to lose control of his car in the triple bend of the Zandvoort track was McLaren Oscar Piastri, which crashed into the rail with the bow ahead. In the collision, the front struts of the McLaren broke, and Piastri could not get going again.

After Piastr, AlphaTaurin stopped at the same bend Daniel Ricciardo travel.

“Piastr just makes the car go off the rails. There is nothing in it. But how does Ricciardo end up in that pile?” Narrator of Viaplay Niki Juusela wondered before the slow motion.

The slow-motion image showed that Ricciardo was unable to stop his car in a high-speed corner before McLaren, and the Australian steered his car into the tire barrier to avoid a bigger crash.

Ricciardo said on the radio that he didn’t see Piastri’s McLaren in time.

“It’s quite a rare thing how it goes like that. The first goes to the point of a driving error and the second a little to the point of a thought error,” the expert Ossi Oikarinen inch.

Both drivers got out of their cars under their own power, but Ricciardo said on the radio that he hurt his hand. After getting out of the car, Ricciardo was seen holding his left arm and wrist. Ricciardo traveled to the hospital for further examinations with his arm in a sling.

At 9:30 Finnish time, it was announced that Ricciardo has a fracture in his hand and will not be able to continue the GP weekend.

Ricciardo the place in AlphaTauri’s car is taken by Red Bull’s talent Liam Lawson. The F1 race is the first for New Zealander Lawson, 21.