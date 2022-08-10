“The political signal is very negative, because this increase comes at an already very complicated time for families, who have to cope with a disproportionate increase in the cost of living”

Genoa – The Genoese secretariats of Cgil Cisl and Uil have already expressed their dissent on the surprise increase in the municipal income tax surcharge decided by the administration of Palazzo Tursi. But Luca Maestripieri, secretary general of CISL Liguria, goes further, to say that the way to also achieve the financial stability of local administrations without increasing the tax burden on citizens and businesses, is to focus “on the development and attractiveness of the territory “.

You did not like the maneuver of the Municipality of Genoa on the additional personal income tax.

«It surprised us, because it seemed like a counter-trend signal. From a technical point of view, it is true that the reductions in income tax passed by the Government will more or less compensate for the increase in the municipal surcharge, and it is positive that the Municipality has expanded the exemption range. But the political signal is very negative, because this increase comes at an already very complicated time for families, who have to cope with a disproportionate increase in the cost of living ».

On the other hand, however, it is observed that the increases also weigh on public bodies and that taxes and duties serve to guarantee services for citizens..

“Of course, but we should also verify the relationship between tax burden and the quality of services to citizens and businesses. Paying taxes as it happens in some Northern European countries would be relatively easy if people then had the tangible feedback of a high quality of services. But where are we at on this? ”

Do you have any proposals to ease the tax burden at the local level?

“For three consecutive years we have made agreements with the Region to reduce the regional personal income tax for families in difficulty, and at the end of the year we will ask to renegotiate this agreement with an even greater commitment. Right now at all levels you have to try to make an effort to make the paychecks heavier. In recent days, the government has given a positive signal on the tax wedge, even if it is still completely insufficient ».

But is it possible to increase the revenues of local authorities while reducing the tax burden?

“We must focus on the attractiveness and development of the territory, because more businesses and more work also means more income and therefore more financial stability for public administrations as well”.

And how can the attractiveness of the area be improved?

«We need to go ahead with the development of infrastructures and solve industrial crises, and we need to spend the money from the NRR (National Recovery and Resilience Plan, ed) well. With a good spending of the money from the NRP, the efficiency of companies and the public system can be improved, but this must have repercussions on employment and on the quality of employment, which is more stable and safer ”.A. Col.