Hospitals | The body disappeared from the hospital in Helsinki

According to the City of Helsinki, it is an unfortunate human error.

Helsinki On Monday, the man received shocking information from the funeral home: an e-mail message said that the body of his mother, who died in July, had been handed over from Laakso Hospital to an unknown party.

“I found out from the funeral contractor that there is no mother in Laakso and the papers say that the mother has already been handed over to someone. The destination is Tallinn, Estonia,” the man says.

He does not appear by name due to the sensitivity of the matter. His identity is known to HS.

HS has also seen the e-mail sent to the man by the funeral home, which states that the deceased’s body has been moved to Tallinn. A mere combination of letters is marked as the picker.

“I am about to make a request for an investigation to the police about this. It cannot be under this law that the body is sent somewhere in Estonia. Mother and I especially have no connections to Estonia.”

Case became known when the funeral home and the relative contacted Laakso Hospital for the transfer of the deceased.

In the end it turned out that it was a misunderstanding and the body was found in Aurora Hospital in Helsinki.

Deputy of the lobby service manager Toni Pietilä Helsinki’s social and health department tells HS that it is a human error.

There are approximately 80 storage places in the mortuary at Laakso Hospital. When the places are full, bodies sometimes have to be transferred to other hospitals.

According to information received from Laakso Hospital, the funeral home had marked the transfer of the body to the wrong deceased. The funeral home employees acknowledge the donations by hand on paper.

A real dead person has been sent to Estonia, the Laakso hospital says.

How can such an error be possible?

“There’s really nothing else to say about it other than that this is a really unfortunate event,” says Pietilä.

“We have failed in the sense that we have given the relatives wrong information. We could have checked the matter better and acted more carefully. This has been a very sad situation for the relatives, and we are very sorry for it.”

Pietilä does not remember that something similar has ever happened before in his working career.

“Sometimes recording errors can happen to the funeral home staff, but they are usually noticed.”

Doesn’t anyone check that the records of the transfers of the dead are marked correctly?

“Yes, and that’s how it worked out. Unfortunately, our employee had not ensured that the recording and the situation in the storage cabinet corresponded to each other.”

Of the deceased the next of kin is the first to hear from HS that the missing body has been found.

“It’s a wonder they haven’t informed me,” says the man. “I’m currently at the police making an investigation request.”

Later, he confirms that he also received information from Laakso Hospital that his mother’s body has been found in Aurora Hospital.

“Now that I’ve filed a criminal report, the police will check physically to make sure it’s the right person.”