The Croatian international Dejan Louvrenwho played with olympique de

lyons (OL) between 2010 and 2013, he has signed again with the French club for two and a half seasons, until June 30, 2025.

The OL announced on Monday the contract with the 33-year-old central defender, who last month managed to finish in third position with his team in the Qatar World Cup.

(Bills player, in critical condition: collapsed in the middle of an NFL game)

(Miguel ‘Supermán’ López: the case is removed, another ‘victim’ falls)

Lyon welcomed the arrival of Lovren, who “since the beginning of this winter transfer window and in consultation with all the members of the club has come to provide all the experience that (the coach) wanted laurent blanc on defense.”

“Endowed with a very solid experience at the highest level, Dejan Lovren has all the characteristics” that the technicians were looking for to “reinforce the central axis”, he added.

First time

In his first stage in Lyon, he arrived in January 2010 from what had been his training team, the Dynamo Zagreband played 103 games in which he scored three goals.

With the Croatian in the squad, OL won the French Cup in 2012. The following year he was transferred to southampton and in 2014 he went to Liverpool (until 2020), with which he won the English championship in 2020 and, above all, the Champions League in 2019.

From the English league he went to Russia, where he has been until now with Zenit de St. Petersburg. With the Croatian team he has been capped 78 times and shone, in particular, in the last two World Cups.

In Russia in 2018, he played seven games, including the final in which his team lost to France. And in Qatar in 2022, where he played six games and in which Croatia finished in third position.

(Pelé: the mystery about what is in his locker in the Santos dressing room)

(This is Damar Hamlin, NFL player hovering between life and death)

EFE