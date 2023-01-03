Ly Hao Nam, is the boy’s name. He has been in a hole with a diameter of 25 centimeters for three days. Rescue workers now hope to reach it by placing a wider steel pipe around it and then removing the mud between the two structures. Then another attempt is made to pull the concrete pile up.

It is not clear whether the boy is still alive and exactly where in the shaft he is. The accident occurred on Saturday morning at a construction site in the Mekong Delta. He called for help shortly afterwards, but has not been heard from since. Rescuers pumped oxygen into the shaft in hopes of keeping the child alive.

Hundreds of people, including soldiers, are involved in the rescue operation. Because the shaft is narrow, they cannot go down the hole to get the boy out. It is also not possible to throw down a rope, because the boy has no room to tie it around his waist. See also Readjustment stoppage affects foreign trade

#Boy #stuck #concrete #pole #Vietnam #days