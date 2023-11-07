DBefore the start of the trial against musician Gil Ofarim on charges of defamation, anti-Semitism commissioner Felix Klein called for a more careful handling of information from social networks. “No matter how this process ends, there are too many who have been harmed and, in my opinion, no one will emerge as a winner,” the government representative told the Germany editorial network.

According to Klein, the lesson that must be learned from the Ofarim case is “that we react to reports from social networks with a little more caution and hold back until reliable information is available.”

From Tuesday, Ofarim will have to answer before the Leipzig regional court for, among other things, false suspicion and defamation. At the beginning of October 2021, the musician claimed in a video that was circulated online that he was asked to take off a necklace with a Star of David by an employee of the “Westin” hotel in Leipzig when checking in. The accusations made waves at the time. However, the public prosecutor is convinced that the incident did not happen that way.

The anti-Semitism commissioner Klein complained that the case had led to a wave of anti-Semitic hate messages – especially after doubts arose about Ofarim’s portrayal. “There is nothing that justifies anti-Semitism,” Klein said.