Thanks to the fourth place conquered at the end of Race 1 Dino Beganovic got his hands on the title of 2022 champion of the Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine.

The Swedish driver of the FDA nursery has capitalized on the great advantage of points at the beginning of the season, a fundamental result in the final part of the championship when he appeared dull in some appointments, but he also benefited from the empty jokes and the misfortunes that saw Paul in turn. Aron and Gabriele Minì.

The Estonian, who is already sure of moving to Formula 3 next year again with PREMA, drove an impeccable race, conducted from the first to the last lap after starting from pole, while the Sicilian of the ART Grand Prix was forced to retired – and to say goodbye to the feeble hopes of the title – when he came into contact with Gabriel Bortoleto.

Aron was perfect at the start, keeping the first position and then creating a margin of almost 4 seconds over Victor Bernier lap after lap, but the Estonian solo race was interrupted when the safety car entered the track following the contact occurred between Minì and Bortoleto.

As always, the ART Grand Prix team rider gave a show by becoming the protagonist of masterpiece overtaking against David and Haverkort, but a misunderstanding with the Brazilian of the R-Ace GP cost Gabriele an undeserved retirement.

Once the neutralization phase was over, Aron set off again causing confusion in the group for having accelerated only halfway down the main straight but in doing so he managed to keep Bernier at a safe distance and pass undisturbed under the checkered flag.

The restart was more complicated for Beganovic who, on the other hand, was overtaken by Joshua Dufek thus relegating to fourth place and in the final he had to check a Fornaroli in great shape in the mirrors in order not to slip into fifth position and postpone the celebrations for the title to Sunday.

Behind the excellent rookie of the Trident team closed Kas Haverkort, the top 10 was completed by Capietto, David, Duerksen and van Hoepen.

The second race of the Mugello weekend saw Gabriele Minì take the last victory of the season and thus redeem the disappointment for the retirement suffered on Saturday.

Starting from the third position on the grid, Minì immediately went to the attack of Dufek to immediately climb to second place behind Bortoleto and then place the decisive paw a few laps later at the braking of the San Donato.

Once he conquered the first position, the ART Grand Prix driver kept an unsustainable pace for everyone, immediately putting a good margin between himself and Bortoleto.

The safety car intervened to mess up Minì’s plans and was called into question following Braschi’s exit from the track.

At the restart, the Sicilian tried not to give the R-Ace GP driver the wake, managing to keep the first place and then return to pound hard on the gas and pass under the checkered flag with an advantage of almost 2 seconds over the Brazilian.

The clear victory allowed Minì to end the season with the satisfaction of being the vice-champion of the category, bypassing a Paul Aron with no points in twelfth place.

The 2022 champion, Dino Beganovic, ended the season on the third step of the podium at the end of a race run away from the spotlight. The PREMA Swede, once he got rid of Dufek, took care not to make mistakes in order to greet his team with yet another important result.

The final stages were very eventful for the reinforcement positions and proved decisive for the assignment of the title reserved for rookies won by Leonardo Fornaroli.

The Trident team driver, who occupied ninth place until the safety car entered the track, took advantage of the fight between Dufek and David at the restart to get in the wake of the Van Amersfoort Racing driver and close behind his direct rival in eighth position ahead of Dilano van’t Hoff and Kas Haverkort.

The 2022 championship thus goes to archive with Beganovic champion with 282 points, while Minì finished in second position at 242 with only one length ahead of Paul Aron.