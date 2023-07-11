New images straight from the set of Deadpool 3: let’s find out more about this awaited film after seeing the first photos of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s costume.

Thanks to the Deadpool Updates Twitter account we have a series of new images to show you and some are really interesting. Let’s start with what appears to be in all respects one fight scene between Deadpool and Wolverine.

We don’t know what it will be Deadpool 3 plotbut there is speculation that Deadpool and Wolverine must collaborate: is it the realization of an opening scene or a combat training session?

One photo in particular is making the rounds on the web thanks to the complete lack of context: a huge one 20th Century Fox logo reduced to a very bad state is present on the set.

Whether it is present in the film, perhaps the protagonist of one of the famous ones fourth wall breaks by Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool)? His function remains a mystery at the moment.

Always Deadpool Updates provides us with important information regarding the soundtrack of the film: the producer will be a true star of the film soundtracks: Rob Simonsenauthor of the soundtracks of “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”, “The Whale” and the fourth season of Stranger Things.