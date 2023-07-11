Biden in Finland | Do you still remember this? The meeting between Trump and Putin stirred the whole of Helsinki

US President Donald Trump took the ball from Russian President Vladimir Putin at a press conference in the Presidential Palace in Helsinki in July 2018.

The meeting between the presidents of the United States and Russia in Helsinki in July five years ago was one of the biggest security operations ever in Finland.

Soon it will come again, the great day.

President of the United States Joe Biden arrives for a visit to Finland on Wednesday together with the Nordic prime ministers. The summit is hosted by the President of the Republic Sauli Niinistö In the presidential palace.

The last time the president of the United States visited Finland was in July 2018, when Donald Trump met the president of Russia in Helsinki Vladimir Putin.

HS compiled excerpts from Trump and Putin’s visit.

Unprecedented security arrangements

Biden’s the visit involves strict security arrangements, and it will certainly also disrupt the everyday life of the townspeople – just like five years ago.

Trump and Putin’s summit was one of Finland’s biggest and most demanding ever security operations. Then the arrangements went so far that, for example, well covers was welded closed and the authorities watched dozens of people beforehand.

The Helsinki-Vantaa airport was filled with stout planes from the US and Russian air forces, capable of transporting even large-sized vehicles.

Both superpowers brought their own armored cars with which the presidents were driven around the city. For example, the door of the limousine used by Trump weighs the same as the door of a much larger Boeing 757 airplane.

The visit resulted in significant traffic to exceptional arrangements in the capital region. For example, streets in the center of Helsinki were closed to vehicles for the whole day, there were long traffic interruptions on Mannerheimintie and a flight ban was in effect in Helsinki. The police also moved cars away from the convoy’s route.

Public transport was partly at a complete standstill, and mobile phone connections were warned in advance.

When the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi visited Helsinki last May, numerous helicopters hovered over the city, Kauppatori was guarded by the Border Guard’s state-of-the-art Safety vessel and on duty on the roof of the Presidential Palace sniper.

The manhole covers were welded in Helsinki for the summit.

The summit was also a big shock for the police force. The police was walking the dog in Kauppatori.

Large areas in the center of Helsinki were closed to traffic for high-ranking guests.

The United States brought its own armored car fleet to Finland.

The townspeople went berserk

Awesome ones The leaders of the great powers were of course also interested in the townspeople.

Thousands of people gathered along the roads to follow the festive car convoys of the summit, hoping to see even a glimpse of the big names with their own eyes.

Dissatisfaction with the politics pursued by Trump and Putin was visible in many ways as demonstrations in Helsinki. For example, pregnant Trumps were seen on the streets of the city center, who opposed the order prohibiting sex counseling.

The anti-Putin demonstration criticized Russia’s actions in Ukraine.

Jimmy and Harri Salo were waiting for the Air Force One plane carrying the president of the United States to land at Helsinki-Vantaa airport.

Selfie with Air Force One.

People were waiting for the presidents on the edge of Kauppatori.

A Donald Trump impersonator extended his hand to the photographer in front of the Presidential Palace.

Demonstrators criticizing Trump’s policy at Senate Square.

People in the Esplanadi park visiting the dignitaries.

Festive reception

Big ones everything had to be tip top for the guests. The city’s employees shave the park lawns in sweaty hats with the power of several machines before the h-moment.

Helsingin Sanomat’s internationally awarded Land of Free Press freedom of speech campaign greeted the presidents on the streets.

The Kämp Hotel, located along Pohjoisesplanadi, on the other hand, welcomed the heads of state to Helsinki with Finnish humor. The sheet attached to the hotel’s facade read “Keep peace” and in square brackets advised how to pronounce the words: /ki:p/ pi:s/.

However, the presidents did not stay in the cabin. Donald Trump spent the night with his wife Melania Trump with the state’s cool, saturated with Finnish design in a guest house On the fisherman’s farm.

Putin did not stay in Helsinki overnight, but flew home in the evening.

The red carpet on the way to Trump’s Air Force One plane at Helsinki-Vantaa airport.

People waiting for motorcades on Mannerheimintie. In the background, HS’s freedom of speech campaign, timed for the presidents’ visit and awarded.

The old church park was enhanced before the visit of Trump and Putin.

Job done

Putin I waited host by arriving at the Presidential Palace about an hour later than the original schedule. Trump’s Niinistö already met for breakfast at the president’s official residence in Mäntyniemi.

A dramatic press conference was held in the presidential palace, where Putin handed Trump a soccer ball with the accompanying words: “They have the ball now.”

By “them” Putin was referring to the United States and Trump’s statement that the ball on the situation in Syria was in Russia’s court. After that, Trump threw the ball to his wife and an agent of the United States secret service kicked the ball into security. Trump said he would pass the ball to his son.

After a tough day, Niinistö published an article on his Facebook account entitled “It’s over” and headed to the terrace to a table filled with beer mugs with the staff of the President’s cabinet. Job done!

In the end, of course, there was the bill: the meeting of the presidents in Helsinki paid almost 250,000 euros for the office of the president of the republic.

With the money, Finland at least got plenty of positive visibility in the world. The summit was followed in Helsinki by more than a thousand journalists and international media with millions of followers.

Those who communicated about equality made an impact girl power – postcards that ran out from the press center.

The whole world turned its eyes to Helsinki for a moment, when the international media reported on the twists and turns of the summit.

Funny expressions at lunch in the Presidential Palace.

The press conference of the summit was attended by journalist Sam Husseini, who waved a nuclear weapons ban treaty banner. He was removed from the venue before the event began.

The presidential couple introduced Mäntyniemi to their guests.

Correction July 11, 2023 at 3:45 p.m. corrected at the beginning of the story to Wednesday as Biden’s arrival date. The article previously reported that Biden would arrive in Finland on Thursday.