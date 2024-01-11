From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 01/11/2024 – 14:24

This Thursday, the 11th, the deadline for states and the Federal District to begin issuing the new National Identity Card (CIN) ended. The document, which includes a QR Code, now uses the CPF (Individual Taxpayer Registry) as a unique number and will have a national standard. The issuance takes place in public bodies, such as the Rio Traffic Department and PoupaTempo units.

Anyone who receives the printed document can now access the GOV.BR app to issue the CIN in digital format. The process is similar to what already occurs with the CNH. The citizen receives the physical identity card, and will then also have the digital card in the palm of their hand, on the gov.br application.

What is CIN?

The National Identity Card was created to unify all the main Brazilian documents into one.

Birth certificate, marriage certificate, identification with bodies such as INSS, work card, CNH and CPF will be the information that will be on both the physical document and the version on the cell phone application.

The document is available in physical and digital formats, printed on paper money. According to the federal government, CIN innovates by including technologies and security elements and guarantees identification through a secure document in accordance with international standards.

Among the innovations incorporated by CIN is the inclusion of the QR Code, which presents the option of easy and reliable checking by Public Security and public and private service units, in addition to the inclusion of a specific area in the Machine Readable Zone (MRZ) document. , with the possibility of using it as a travel document, as long as there is an agreement between countries. Furthermore, the new National Identity Card is also digital and is on the GOV.BR application.

What is the deadline for me to make a new ID?

No one will need to rush to get a new version of the document. Old identity cards will have a period of 10 years to be exchanged.

According to the government, the states will plan to exchange identity cards according to the operational capacity of each Institute. The information will be available from the respective bodies responsible for identification.

How to get the document?

ATo date, the new identity card is issued in 23 states plus the Federal District. Are they: Acre, Alagoas, Amazonas, Ceará, Espírito Santo, Goiás, Maranhão, Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul, Mines Gerais, ParáParaíba, Paraná, Pernambuco, Piauí, Rio de Janeiro, Large northern river, Rio Grande do Sul, Rondônia, Santa Catarina, São Paulo, Sergipe and Tocantins.

The issuance of the document can be scheduled at the Identification Institutes of the States and the Federal District. However, the Identification Institutes periodically carry out citizenship efforts to issue the Identity Card.